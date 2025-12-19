Travelling over Christmas? Use this VPN to keep up with the action wherever you are
Great deals on Norton VPN to help you keep up with all the cyclocross action over the holidays, or road racing throughout the 2026 season ahead
Many of us will find ourselves heading away from home over the Christmas and New Year period, but if that trip involves heading overseas, that shouldn't stop you from keeping up with the cycling action.
At this time of year that means cyclocross, and with World Champion Mathieu van der Poel set to face off against Wout van Aert in a cluster of races over what the Belgians call the Kerstperiode, you can expect plenty of action from the two stars.
Thibau Nys is emerging as a serious contender to knock Van der Poel off his perch too. Only an ill-timed crash stopped him from contesting the win with the Dutchman at the recent World Cup round in Namur.
Over the holidays, here are the races where Van der Poel and Van Aert will face off:
- December 20 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Antwerp
- December 22 – X2O Trofee, Hofstade
- December 29 – X2O Trofee, Loenhout
- January 2 – Exact Cross, Mol
- January 4 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Zonhoven
In the women's races, it's not a head-to-head that generates the interest, but whether anyone can compete with Lucinda Brand, who's been unstoppable in all three World Cup rounds so far, riding away from the field to win solo.
Here's how to watch the action wherever you are
To watch the Cyclocross World Cup live in both the US and Canada, you'll need a subscription to FloBikes. If you live in the UK, you can follow the action on TNT Sports with a subscription to Discovery+.
Those are both georestricted, but fortunately, if you've got a subscription in your home country and are travelling, you can tune in to watch the action with help from Norton VPN, which has a great deal for Cyclingnews readers right now, saving you at least 50% on a 12-moth subscription - even more for American and Australian users.
An enormous saving of 73% for American users, bringing the price to $2.50 per month.
A less sizeable saving in the UK, but still half price and also just £2.50 per month.
The deal here applies to the standard VPN, unlike the Plus shown above, but once again, at AU$2.50 per month, this represents a saving of $55.00.
Sign up to Norton VPN now to get this great deal and access the racing throughout next season, saving yourself at least 50% on the standard price.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.