Travelling over Christmas? Use this VPN to keep up with the action wherever you are

Belgian Thibau Nys and Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race of the Cyclocross World Cup, in Namur, Sunday 14 December 2025, stage 4 (out of 12) in the World Cup of the 2026-2027 season.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of us will find ourselves heading away from home over the Christmas and New Year period, but if that trip involves heading overseas, that shouldn't stop you from keeping up with the cycling action.

At this time of year that means cyclocross, and with World Champion Mathieu van der Poel set to face off against Wout van Aert in a cluster of races over what the Belgians call the Kerstperiode, you can expect plenty of action from the two stars.

  • December 20 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Antwerp
  • December 22 – X2O Trofee, Hofstade
  • December 29 – X2O Trofee, Loenhout
  • January 2 – Exact Cross, Mol
  • January 4 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Zonhoven

In the women's races, it's not a head-to-head that generates the interest, but whether anyone can compete with Lucinda Brand, who's been unstoppable in all three World Cup rounds so far, riding away from the field to win solo.

Dutch Lucinda Brand celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women&#039;s elite race of the Cyclocross World Cup, in Terralba, Sardinia, Italy, Sunday 07 December 2025, stage 3 (out of 12) in the World Cup of the 2026-2027 season. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's how to watch the action wherever you are

To watch the Cyclocross World Cup live in both the US and Canada, you'll need a subscription to FloBikes. If you live in the UK, you can follow the action on TNT Sports with a subscription to Discovery+.

Those are both georestricted, but fortunately, if you've got a subscription in your home country and are travelling, you can tune in to watch the action with help from Norton VPN, which has a great deal for Cyclingnews readers right now, saving you at least 50% on a 12-moth subscription - even more for American and Australian users.

Sign up to Norton VPN now to get this great deal and access the racing throughout next season, saving yourself at least 50% on the standard price.

