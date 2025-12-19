Travelling over Christmas? Use this VPN to keep up with the action wherever you are

Many of us will find ourselves heading away from home over the Christmas and New Year period, but if that trip involves heading overseas, that shouldn't stop you from keeping up with the cycling action.

At this time of year that means cyclocross, and with World Champion Mathieu van der Poel set to face off against Wout van Aert in a cluster of races over what the Belgians call the Kerstperiode, you can expect plenty of action from the two stars.

Thibau Nys is emerging as a serious contender to knock Van der Poel off his perch too. Only an ill-timed crash stopped him from contesting the win with the Dutchman at the recent World Cup round in Namur.

Over the holidays, here are the races where Van der Poel and Van Aert will face off:

December 20 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Antwerp

– UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Antwerp December 22 – X2O Trofee, Hofstade

– X2O Trofee, Hofstade December 29 – X2O Trofee, Loenhout

– X2O Trofee, Loenhout January 2 – Exact Cross, Mol

– Exact Cross, Mol January 4 – UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, Zonhoven

In the women's races, it's not a head-to-head that generates the interest, but whether anyone can compete with Lucinda Brand, who's been unstoppable in all three World Cup rounds so far, riding away from the field to win solo.

Can anyone stay with Lucinda Brand in the cyclocross races over the holiday period? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's how to watch the action wherever you are

