UCI World Cup Namur: Lucinda Brand dominates from start to finish as Puck Pieterse fourth on cyclocross return

Second place for World Cup leader Aniek van Alphen with Amandine Fouquenet in third

It was Brand's third World Cup win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Glowi Lions) was peerless over the steep climbs and banked sections in Namur to win the fourth round of this season's UCI World Cup.

Brand took the lead towards the end of the first lap and never looked troubled, beating World Cup leader Aniek van Alphen (Seven Racing) by 43 seconds. After taking a very early lead on the opening lap, France's Amandine Fouquenet (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) claimed an impressive third place exactly one-minute behind Brand.

