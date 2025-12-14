UCI World Cup Namur: Lucinda Brand dominates from start to finish as Puck Pieterse fourth on cyclocross return

It was Brand's third World Cup win of the season

Lucinda Brand (Baloise-Glowi Lions) was peerless over the steep climbs and banked sections in Namur to win the fourth round of this season's UCI World Cup.

Brand took the lead towards the end of the first lap and never looked troubled, beating World Cup leader Aniek van Alphen (Seven Racing) by 43 seconds. After taking a very early lead on the opening lap, France's Amandine Fouquenet (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) claimed an impressive third place exactly one-minute behind Brand.

Making her season debut in cyclocross, Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) faded after a strong opening third of the race to finish in fourth place, 1:21 down on Brand.

Brand has won all three of the UCI World Cup races she has competed in this season, with Van Alphen taking the second round in Flamenville. Brand is now one point behind her compatriot in the overall standings.

"I was really strong. I just never have such a good start," Brand remarked after the finish, commenting on Fouquenet's early burst of speed.

"She always has an amazing start," Brand continued, "and I try to just keep my own pace because definitely the first lap here you can blow up yourself."

"I just had good legs," she added.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brand had to keep a cool head on the third lap when she suffered a front-wheel puncture. However, she appeared to be on another level to her competitors in Namur, so it didn't cause too much of a dent in her ambitions to win.

"It was super stupid, but you know what can happen here. I just kept trying to ride, and if the wheel breaks, it breaks, we get a new one...I had enough of a gap. It was good."

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling