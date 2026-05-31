Unbound Gravel 100: 20-year-old Kylee Hanel overcomes mud and stop for train to win women's race

Race Results
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Robert Oehler rides solo for victory in men's division of 100-mile revent in Kansas

Kylee Hanel (Cervelo-Maxxis) wins the women&#039;s division of 2026 Unbound Gravel 100
Kylee Hanel (Cervelo-Maxxis) wins the women's division of 2026 Unbound Gravel 100 (Image credit: Life Time)
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Kylee Hanel (Cervelo-Maxxis) and Robert Oehler (Lads Racing Collective) won at Unbound Gravel 100 on Saturday in Emporia, Kansas.

After her victory in the women's category of the 100 event Hanel – who also won the women's under-23 title at Sea Otter Classic Gravel in April – has a commanding lead in the U23 Life Time Grand Prix standings. In a much different gravel race in Kansas – 117-miles longer than the Monterey, California race – Hanel conquered the mud and a strong field in a time of 5:36:38, putting her in 34th place overall.

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Women top 5

Pos

Rider

Time

1

Kylee Hanel

5:36:38

2

Samanth Johnson

+2:31

3

Ellory Clason

+2:45

4

Anne-Sophie Hebert

+20:02

5

Lauren Aggeler

+24:03

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Men top 5

Pos

Rider

Diff

1

Robert Oehler

5:04:39

2

Finn Mckenzie

+2:13

3

Oskar Stack-Michasiw

+2:14

4

Holden Krizek

+5:40

5

Jack Spang

+6:11

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