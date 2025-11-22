How to watch Cyclocross World Cup Tabor: Live streams, TV channels, schedule

Belgian Thibau Nys celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race of the 'Flandriencross' cyclocross cycling event on November 16

The 2025-2026 UCI Cyclocross World Cup gets underway in Tabor, Czech Republic, on Sunday, and we have all the broadcast information for you to watch the race, wherever you are.

The World Cup is the premier season-long series in cyclocross, and, after the start of the Superprestige and X2O Trofee series, excitement will only build from here towards the Christmas period and onto the World Championships.

The newly-crowned European champions Toon Aerts and Inge van der Heijden are in action in Tabor, while the overall winners of the 2024-2025 World Cup series, Michael Vanthourenhout and Lucinda Brand, are also in action. Thibau Nys adds star quality to the men's field.

As was the case last year, the UCI is providing a free live stream for every single World Cup race this season on its YouTube channel, with geo-restrictions applying. There are also viewing options for every race with broadcasters in the US, Canada and the UK.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Cyclocross World Cup Tabor online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Cyclocross World Cup Tabor free live stream

The UCI will once again be hosting a free live stream for the Cyclocross World Cup in Tabor on its UCI YouTube channel, which is available in many countries but geo-restricted in certain territories.

Geo-restrictions apply in most countries that have separate TV deals, including the UK, USA and Canada. Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Tabor from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Tabor in the US and Canada

In both the US and Canada, fans can watch Cyclocross World Cup Tabor on FloBikes, the cycling streaming platform.

FloBikes subscriptions cost $29.99 a month / $149.99 a year if you're in the US. For those in Canada, it's CA$39.99 a month / CA$203.88 a year.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Tabor in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the opening round of the Cyclocross World Cup in Tabor on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

TNT Sports 3 is the TV channel for linear viewers, while while Discovery+ is the online destination for streaming all cyclocross content, and indeed all road racing content – this is pretty much the exclusive broadcaster for all cycling in the UK now. Access costs £30.99 a month.

Fans in the UK don't have access to the UCI's free stream. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage and commentary outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Cyclocross World Cup schedule and timings

Men U19: 08.50 CET / 07.50 GMT / 02.30 ET

Women U19: 09.55 CET / 08.55 GMT / 03.55 ET

Men U23: 11.20 CET / 10.20 GMT / 05.20 ET

Women Elite: 13.00 CET / 12.00 GMT / 07.00 ET

Men Elite: 14:30 CET / 13:30 GMT / 08.30am ET