How to watch Cyclocross World Cup Namur: Live streams, TV channels, as Mathieu van der Poel enters the fray

You're going to want to watch the Cyclocross World Cup in Namur on Sunday, with Mathieu van der Poel bursting onto the scene – in this broadcast guide Cyclingnews brings you all the information on TV coverage and live streams.

Cyclocross World Cup Namur: key information • Date: Sunday 14 December, 2024 • Location: Namur, Belgiumg • US: FloBikes • UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ • FREE: UCI YouTube (select locations) • Watch anywhere: Get this NordVPN's mega-deal

The World Cup campaign is already three rounds old but Namur marks the start of the cyclocross season for Van der Poel, the reigning and seven-time world champion, so anticipation is sky-high.

Van der Poel naturally enters as the favourite, but he'll have to watch out for the young Thibau Nys, who has dominated in his absence and leads the World Cup standings with wins in the two races he's entered.

There's a comeback too in the women's field, Puck Pieterse making her season debut in a top line-up of Dutch riders. Lucinda Brand has won both races she has entered this year but Aniek van Alphen tops the World Cup standings thanks to strong showings in all three races.

There are viewing options in the US, Canada, and the UK, and as ever the UCI is providing a free live stream for the World Cups on its YouTube channel. Read on for all the information on how to watch Cyclocross World Cup Namur online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Cyclocross World Cup Namur free live stream

The UCI is once again hosting a free live stream for the Cyclocross World Cup in Namur on its UCI YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions apply in most countries that have separate TV deals, including the UK, USA and Canada. Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Namur from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Namur in the US and Canada

In both the US and Canada, fans can watch the Namur round of the Cyclocross World Cup on FloBikes, the cycling streaming specialist.

Flobikes is the exclusive North American broadcaster for the World Cup series. Monthly plans cost US$29.99 or CA$39.99, but you'll save big with an annual plan at US$149.99 or CA$203.88.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Namur in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Cyclocross World Cup in Namur on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

TNT Sports 3 is the TV channel for linear viewers, while while Discovery+ is the online destination for streaming all cyclocross content, and indeed all road racing content – this is pretty much the exclusive broadcaster for all cycling in the UK now. Access costs £30.99 a month.

Fans in the UK don't have access to the UCI's free stream. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage and commentary outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Cyclocross World Cup Namur schedule

Women Elite: 13.40 CET / 12.40 GMT / 07.40 ET

Men Elite: 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 09.10am ET