How to watch Cyclocross World Cup Koksijde: Live streams, TV channels for battle in the sand

The Koksijde course will send riders through the sand dunes

Watch the Cyclocross World Cup in Koksidje today for a battle in the sand featuring Mathieu van der Poel, with Cyclingnews bringing you all the information on TV coverage and live streams.

The Koksijde course, or Duinencross as the events there are known, has not featured in the UCI Cyclocross World Cup series since 2021, instead forming part of the X2O Trofee series in recent years.

However, its sandy dunes on the North Sea coast make their way back to the top tier of cyclocross today. Seven-time world champion Mathieu van der Poel is on the start list in the men's race after making his season debut at Antwerp yesterday.

There are viewing options in the US, Canada, and the UK, and as ever the UCI is providing a free live stream for the World Cups on its YouTube channel, so read on for all the information on how to watch Cyclocross World Cup Koksijde online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Cyclocross World Cup Koksijde free live stream

The UCI is once again hosting a free live stream for the Cyclocross World Cup in Koksijde on its UCI YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions apply in most countries that have separate TV deals, including the UK, USA and Canada. Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Koksijde from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Koksijde in the US and Canada

In both the US and Canada, fans can watch the Koksijde round of the Cyclocross World Cup on FloBikes, the cycling streaming specialist.

Flobikes is the exclusive North American broadcaster for the World Cup series. Monthly plans cost US$29.99 or CA$39.99, but you'll save big with an annual plan at US$149.99 or CA$203.88.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Koksijde in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Cyclocross World Cup in Koksijde on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

TNT Sports 4 is the TV channel for linear viewers, while while Discovery+ is the online destination for streaming all cyclocross content, and indeed all road racing content – this is pretty much the exclusive broadcaster for all cycling in the UK now. Access costs £30.99 a month.

Fans in the UK don't have access to the UCI's free stream. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage and commentary outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Cyclocross World Cup Koksijde schedule

Women Elite: 13.40 CET / 12.40 GMT / 07.40 ET

Men Elite: 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 09.10am ET