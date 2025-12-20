How to watch Cyclocross World Cup Antwerp: Live streams and TV channels for Wout van Aert versus Mathieu van der Poel matchup

The much-anticipated rivalry between Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert re-ignites in Antwerp for the fifth round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup on Saturday, and Cyclingnews is here with a full broadcast guide.

The men's field has a robust 97 riders scheduled for the start, with all the series heavy hitters like Thibau Nys, Michael Vanthourenhout and Joris Nieuwenhuis up for the challenge.

On the women's side, Lucinda Brand, Aniek van Alphen and Puck Pieterse return for Dutch domination among a lineup of 87 riders.

There are viewing options in the US, Canada and the UK, and as ever the UCI is providing a free live stream on its YouTube channel. Read on for all the information on how to watch Cyclocross World Cup Antwerp online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Cyclocross World Cup Antwerp free live stream

The UCI is once again hosting a free live stream for the Cyclocross World Cup in Antwerp on its UCI YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions apply in most countries that have separate TV deals, including the UK, USA and Canada. Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Antwerp from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Antwerp in the US and Canada

In both the US and Canada, fans can watch the Antwerp round of the Cyclocross World Cup on FloBikes, the cycling streaming specialist.

FloBikes is the exclusive North American broadcaster for the World Cup series. Monthly plans cost US$29.99 or CA$39.99, but you'll save big with an annual plan at US$149.99 or CA$203.88.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Antwerp in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Cyclocross World Cup Antwerp on Discovery+.

Fans in the UK don't have access to the UCI's free stream. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage and commentary outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Cyclocross World Cup Antwerp: Schedule

Women Elite: 13:40 CET / 12:40 GMT / 07:40 a.m.EST

Men Elite: 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 09:10 a.m. EST

Cyclocross World Cup Antwerp: Preview

The World Cup campaign moves to a second stop in Belgium after Namur last weekend, and it will be a doubleheader with racing at Koksijde on Sunday. The biggest draw of the season so far is the return of Van Aert to the mud and sand of 'cross racing and he'll go straight into battle against the World Champion in Antwerp.

Van der Poel won his first 'cross race of the season last weekend in Namur, but the conditions will be different as days of rain should make the course slippery and unpredictable. Nys won the first two rounds of the World Cup and leads the series, but the season is still young.

Brand looks to go four-for-four in the World Cup races in which she has appeared so far this season. Aniek van Alphen tops the World Cup standings thanks to one win and strong showings in all four races. Pieterse made her season debut last weekend, finishing fourth.

For the US audience, a large number of home talents will be making debuts in Europe on Saturday, including newly-crowned women's elite cyclocross champion Lizzie Gunsalus and men's U23 winner Henry Coote.