Paralympic champion cyclist Thomas Peyroton-Dartet provisionally suspended after positive EPO test

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41-year-old French racer tested positive two days before winning C3 road race gold at the 2026 Para-cycling World Championships in September

Thomas Peyroton-Dartet en route to C3 time trial gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Thomas Peyroton-Dartet raced to C3 time trial gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The International Testing Agency (ITA) have announced that French cyclist Thomas Peyroton-Dartet has tested positive for Erythropoietin (EPO).

41-year-old Peyroton-Dartet returned the adverse analytical finding on September 5 at the 2026 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Huntsville, Alabama, USA, where he won gold in the C3 road race two days later.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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