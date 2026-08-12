The new Cube Litening C:68X could be the most competitively priced race bike on the market

A new Cube aero road bike has been hiding in plain sight since June this year. That model, along with a host of other new machines, has now been officially released by the brand.

Both Tour de France races are over for the year, and hot, lazy August days at times feel like downtime before the excitement begins to build again for the year's final big races like the Tour of Spain and the World Championships.

Cube is already looking ahead to 2027 and has pretty much announced its full bike lineup for next year, including the mystery aero bike we have wanted more information on for months.

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We saw Team Total Energies with the new Cube aero bike at the Tour-Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes back in June, and the team has raced with it ever since.

That bike was announced today as the latest version of the Litening Aero C:68X; it's lighter, more aero and, in context, 'cheap'. We have more details on Cube's range-topper below.

Since this is the first 2027 range news we've released, and possibly because we're excited for any news on next year's bikes, we've included an overview of some of the other models on offer from Cube as well.

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The new CUBE Litening Aero C:68X

Image 1 of 3 The Litening Aero C:68X has a new seatpost and handlebar. (Image credit: Cube) This new shape is the key tell of the new bike. (Image credit: Cube) The integrated handebar is also new. (Image credit: Cube) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

There is no model name change for the Litening Aero C:68X, but the brand's range-topper has undergone some changes in this latest update.

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Cube hasn't gone into fine details regarding the design process for the new machine; we've got the key points here.

Cube says speed is the key motivation with regard to the bike. As a result, the frame and fork are now 150 grams lighter and have 34mm tyre clearance. The steering forkstop pin has also gone, providing a bigger range of movement from the handlebars.

Geometry also remains the same, with no big changes taking place between the new and outgoing models. Though a size 62cm frame has now been introduced.

The frame is said to be lighter, stiffer and more aero than the outgoing model, with a quoted aerodynamic saving of 6.2 watts, with a 10.4 watt saving from the frameset, measured at 45kph. That's all the detail we have on that front for now, though I have asked the brand for more information.

There's a fresh carbon seatpost which is said to be 10% more comfortable, and that area of the bike is the easiest to differentiate between the old and new models. The new bike has a seat tube / top tube junction that drops away at an angle; look to that area if you are spotting the new bike.

There is also a new integrated handlebar specifically for the bike. Cube says the IC Aero Max cockpit helps put the rider into a more aero position. We got a little more info on the bar, and Cube told us there are palm support dents on the tops, special bar tape cutouts for where the tape is designed to end, and a little bit of flare to the drops. The brand is also speccing narrower bars and shorter cranks on 2027 bikes.

Prices for the bike begin at £4,999, but only rise to £7,499. This officially makes the Litening Aero C:68X one of, if not the most affordable, top-end race bikes on the market; oh, and every model comes with a power meter.

Dura-Ace ( claimed 7.1kg weight) or SRAM Red top spec builds with Newmen Streem carbon wheels with Schwalbe Pro One Aero tyres, and the Aero Max cockpit will set you back £7,499 or €7,299. A very attractive price point to our mind.

The lightest bike in the range isn't even the most expensive; the 6.9kg Orbit model with SRAM Red XPLR 1X drivetrain comes in at £6999 / €6999.

Road and gravel bikes

Image 1 of 2 The Cube Attain endurance range has been tweak too. (Image credit: Cube) The Nuroad in Red XPLR spec is very competitively priced. (Image credit: Cube) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

It's not all 7K Dura-Ace race bikes today; Cube has made some changes to its gravel and more affordable road lines too.

The Attain endurance bike range has received attention; specs have been strengthened across aluminium and carbon models, and a carbon frame model now starts at £2,500 with Shimano 105 Di2, carbon wheels and an integrated handlebar, which sounds like a competitively priced package that should rival bikes like the Canyon Endurace.

The Nuroad gravel range has also had an update, and another contender for one of the best specced gravel bikes around is the Nuroad C:62 SLT. (pictured above) It's one of the few bikes on the market right now with an SRAM Red XPLR groupset for under £7000.

Coming in at 8kg with Red XPLR, Newmen Streem wheels and Schwalbe G ONE RS Pro tyres, its RRP is £6,499. It also has fender mounts, rejoice!

Mountain and hybrid bikes

Image 1 of 2 The Stereo range has been streamlined (Image credit: Cube) There are also new hybrid and e models. (Image credit: Cube) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Cube's range could be called comprehensive; there are a lot of bikes. When it comes to MTB's, the brand has resurrected a previously discontinued model and streamlined a big range.

The Fritzz was discontinued back in 2018, but after a hiatus the brand has reworked and returned it to the range as an Enduro bike which will replace the Stereo One77 model. We don't have full details on the suspension and frame angles, but the bike will sport 170mm of travel, use a high pivot design and come with a mullet wheel setup as stock.

The sizable Stereo range, which until now consisted of 14 odd models, has been streamlined to a 150mm / 145mm travel bike and two carbon frame options. A Shimano XT-equipped bike will come in at £2,199, further reinforcing the Cube value offering.

Finally, whilst various hardtail and hybrid bikes have also received updates, there's a brand new model in the shape of the carbon-framed e-bike, the Supreme Hybrid C:62 deluxe. Both versions of the bike have a Gates carbon drive, integrated lighting, fenders, frame lock, kickstand and luggage rack.

Prices start at £4,899 for the C:62 e-bike.