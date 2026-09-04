Impressively close to some road bikes: Factor's new Elara gravel race bike tested in the wind tunnel

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
Features
By
Published

Factor's new gravel race frameset and super-wide Black Inc gravel wheels blow away the competition to top the leaderboard

A Factor Elara sits in the wind tunnel
(Image credit: Will Jones)

It's not difficult to work out how the Factor Elara came into existence. Its super-wide fork is uncannily similar to the brand's aero road hotshot, the ONE, and from that point backwards through the frame, it's a clear shot at the best gravel race bikes on the market, with the design straight out of the modern gravel race bike playbook as a combination of aero, big tyre clearance, and racy geometry.

Ahead of the bike's launch, my colleague Will has been testing it for an upcoming review. That'll come once he's back from his late-summer holiday trudging around the Scottish Highlands, but through a stroke of good timing, we were booked in at the wind tunnel last week, so we couldn't resist seeing how it stacked up against the likes of the S-Works Crux 5 and the Wilier Rave SLR we tested earlier in the year, plus the new race-ready Giant Revolt too.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.