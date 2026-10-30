Wout van Aert's cyclo-cross plans 'not set in stone' but home World Championships may be too good to pass up

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'It is important to wait long enough and make a well-considered choice' says Belgian

Wout van Aert rides the sand at Exact Cross Mol 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Wout van Aert is continuing to be coy about his possible return to cyclo-cross this season, saying that his calendar is not yet decided but that he is "already getting the itch" to race in the mud.

As Thomas Franken put it in Het Nieuwsblad on Friday, speculating on the possible CX programmes of Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel is practically a Belgian pastime at this point, and the tradition is continuing as ever.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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