'A lot of gravel bikes have gone soft in the pursuit of comfort' - Factor’s new Elara rails against do-it-all in search of speed

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Faster, stiffer, more aero, more road-like, with new components in the mix too

New factor gravel bike
(Image credit: Factor)

While The Traka was many months ago now, it’s still fresh in my head thanks to the slew of unreleased bikes that were spotted on that dusty and incredibly pollen-heavy Gironese long weekend.

Of all the secret machines on show, the one that lit up the switchboard the most was Factor’s gravel monster, which seemed to mate a somewhat normal gravel rear end with the absolutely outlandish fork of the brand’s ONE hyper-aero road bike.

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Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

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