Factor One review: A member-exclusive deep dive into the most talked-about aero bike of the year

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
Features
By
Published 24 min read

Empirical testing meets real world impressions as Josh tests Factor's $15k aero superbike

A grey and white Factor One
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
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stars

(Image credit: Future)

Verdict:
An engineering marvel and an excellent race-focused bike that delivers impressive sprinting performance, but its extreme stiffness makes it uncomfortable for everyday riding, and its polarising aesthetics may deter some buyers. Unless you're specifically seeking a dedicated racing tool, alternatives offer comparable performance with greater versatility.


For:
Extremely good when sprinting.
Best in class at facilitating the trendy 'modern' road position.
Best in class aero performance in Cyclingnews wind tunnel tests


Against:
Too stiff for comfortable everyday riding.
Mega expensive for a bike with such a narrow use case.
Handling is slower than competitors. (in my size, 58cm)


Score:
74%

Tech specs

  • Price: £14,588.00 / $15,788
  • Weight: 8.2kg with cages and sealant.
  • Sizes: 47, 52, 54, 56, 58 (tested)
  • Groupset: SRAM Red XPLR
  • Wheels: Black Inc 62 / Black Inc Hyper 62
  • Colours: Onyx Black / Nimbus Grey (tested) / Silverstone / Blush / plus limited editions
  • Tyre clearance: 34mm (tested 28mm)
  • Gearing: 48/35T chainset x 10-30T cassette as tested
Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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