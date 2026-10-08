More than half a kilo under the UCI weight limit: Ridley's new Falcn RS has gone on a serious diet, with exotic wheels and TPU tubes as standard

Ridley has launched a brand new road bike today in the form of the Falcn RS 2.0

The Falcn model was launched back in 2023 as a bike to slot in between the Noah and Helium models and prioritised a blend of 'aero to weight'.

This bike was ridden by Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Torstein Træen during this year's race. We noticed Uno-X with a different-looking Ridley bike, and now know that it was the Falcn RS 2.0. It was also spotted at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes back in June.

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Ridley appears to have dropped a healthy amount of weight from the Falcn 2.0, and the frame looks similar to the 1st gen bike. The brand insists it's 'not an evolution of its predecessor, but a completely new design'

The previous-gen Falcn has fairly aggressive, standard geometry. Ridley appears to have applied its more progressive modern geometry philosophy to the new Falcn now too.

Thie bike was used during this year's Tour by the yellow jersey no less. (Image credit: Dario Belingheri / Staff)

It sounds like dropping weight from the frame was a key concern regarding the new bike. In its lightest version, which weighs a claimed 6.2kg, it's easily within the UCI 6.8kg weight limit and still has 35mm tyre clearance.

It's probably safe to assume that Traeen's Tour bike will have been bang on the 6.8kg minimum weight number.

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Ridley optimised the frame's carbon layup to reduce frameset weight by 12% compared to the 1st gen bike. For instance, the brake mounts are now hollow, and a new lightweight seatpost clamp has been fitted. A medium frame weighs a claimed 705 grams.

Ridley says the frame has fewer 'sharper angles' and unnecessary details. In short, the Falcn was 'put on a diet' but not at the expense of lateral stiffness, which would detract from the bike's performance and ride quality.

Ridley has access to its own wind tunnel facility, but we don't have much in the way of hard data for the new Falcn.

What the brand does say is that aerodynamic drag has not been negatively affected. The bike's new seatpost is slimmer, in part thanks to relocating the Di2 battery to the downtube, which is said to help. The brand has also specced some interesting wheels, which we will get to.

In short, it feels safe to assume that the bike is at least on a par aero-wise with the previous-gen bike, but it likely isn't going to trouble the brand's aero race bike, the Noah Fast 3.0

The seat tube has been steepend as part of Ridley's geomety approach. (Image credit: Ridley)

A geometry overhaul

New geometry has been developed for the Grifn RS 2.0, which Ridley says was based on rider feedback and bike fits from the Uno-X team.

The key theme is riders adopting a more forward position on the bike. To this end, Ridley has given the bike a steeper 76-degree seat tube angle across all frame sizes, which it says improves pedalling efficiency.

Paired with this steeper seat tube is a longer reach and a taller stack number; the brand is aiming to create a progressive riding position to open riders' hip angles, which ties into the general move toward shorter crank lengths that is ongoing. This is along the same lines as the Felt Nexar, which launched earlier in the year.

Ridley says this creates improved comfort during long efforts and also mentions the bike's lower bottom bracket to boost high-speed stability.

As an example, the stack for a Medium bike is 562mm, whilst the reach is 425 mm. Quite a long number on paper, but one which is offset by the 76-degree seat tube angle.

It's nice to see some Mavic wheels specced again. (Image credit: Ridley)

Big wheelset specs

Ridley has specified some interesting wheelsets for the Falcn 2.0 stock builds, all setups will also come with TPU tubes as standard to help save weight.

The top spec SRAM Red AXS build comes with exotic AX Lightness Ultra SL wheels which use a 45mm rim but weigh in at a claimed 950 grams per pair.

The Ultegra Di2 build will come with Mavic Comet 50 wheels which feature carbon spokes and ceramic bearings.

Finally, the Force AXS build will feature Forza Skiron RSR wheels which have a 50mm rim, 23mm internal dimension and CeramicSpeed bearings. The wheelset weighs a claimed 1197 grams.

Pricing, weights and specs

The Falcn RS 2.0 is available in three build options. It's also possible to configure bikes on the Ridley custom web configurator tool.

Shimano Ultegra Di2 build weighs a claimed 6.8kg and costs €7,499.

The SRAM Force AXS build weighs a claimed 6.65kg and comes in at €8,499.

The SRAM Red AXS top spec build weighs a claimed 6.2kg and costs €12,499.