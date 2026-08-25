Specialized reveals 'S-Level' Tarmac SL9, says it 'exceeds every competing race bike in its class'

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SL9 upgrade now available across the full Tarmac line-up

Specialized S-Level Tarmac SL9
The Specialized S-Level Tarmac SL9 (Image credit: Specialized)

If you wanted a Tarmac SL9 when Specialized announced the bike back in June, just ahead of the Tour de France, you’d have needed deep pockets. That’s because the Tarmac SL9 was only available in S-Works spec, built on Specialized’s premium FACT 12r carbon, with top-tier components to boot.

You can read a detailed breakdown of what’s new with the SL9 update and Specialized’s claimed four watts aero improvement in Josh's S-Works Tarmac SL9 launch story.

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Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

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