Early access: Cyclingnews subscribers can watch our Factor One review before anyone else

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Our Associate Editor, Josh Croxton, has mixed opinions about the bike, alongside some news about another new video coming to Cyclingnews soon

Factor One leaning up against a wall
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Hello friendly subscriber.

This week is a big week over on the Cyclingnews Tech YouTube channel. Not only is it my first appearance on the big screen, but more importantly it's for a review of the most aerodynamic bike we've ever tested in the wind tunnel – and we've tested 40 – the Factor One.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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