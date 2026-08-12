Early access: Cyclingnews subscribers can watch our Factor One review before anyone else

Hello friendly subscriber.

This week is a big week over on the Cyclingnews Tech YouTube channel. Not only is it my first appearance on the big screen, but more importantly it's for a review of the most aerodynamic bike we've ever tested in the wind tunnel – and we've tested 40 – the Factor One.

As a small show of appreciation, we're giving you exclusive early access to that review.

What's more, in the coming days, we'll also be dropping a behind-the-scenes video from our most recent day the Silverstone wind tunnel, testing road wheels.

Whether for good reasons or bad, the Factor One is certainly a head-turning bike, with its ultra-wide fork, steep seat tube and similarly steep fork blades. Its looks might be polarising, but there's no ambiguity about its racing intentions. It's also the most expensive bike I've ever ridden, at an eye-watering £14,500.

It's a bike that does some things exceptionally well, but as you'll hear in the video below, it does some other things… well... poorly.

To find out what those things are, and for a somewhat comical rundown of what else you can buy for the same money, hit play.

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