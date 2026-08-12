Early access: Cyclingnews subscribers can watch our Factor One review before anyone else
Our Associate Editor, Josh Croxton, has mixed opinions about the bike, alongside some news about another new video coming to Cyclingnews soon
Hello friendly subscriber.
This week is a big week over on the Cyclingnews Tech YouTube channel. Not only is it my first appearance on the big screen, but more importantly it's for a review of the most aerodynamic bike we've ever tested in the wind tunnel – and we've tested 40 – the Factor One.
As a small show of appreciation, we're giving you exclusive early access to that review.
What's more, in the coming days, we'll also be dropping a behind-the-scenes video from our most recent day the Silverstone wind tunnel, testing road wheels.
- What are the fastest UCI-legal road wheels? Wind tunnel testing the big-name brands and Chinese contenders
Whether for good reasons or bad, the Factor One is certainly a head-turning bike, with its ultra-wide fork, steep seat tube and similarly steep fork blades. Its looks might be polarising, but there's no ambiguity about its racing intentions. It's also the most expensive bike I've ever ridden, at an eye-watering £14,500.
It's a bike that does some things exceptionally well, but as you'll hear in the video below, it does some other things… well... poorly.
To find out what those things are, and for a somewhat comical rundown of what else you can buy for the same money, hit play.
As a subscriber, you can also watch our ever-expanding archive of bike reviews over on the Cyclingnews app before anyone else. But if you'd like to head over to YouTube and give us a like and subscribe to help us grow, we'd really appreciate the boost.
And don't forget, you also get access to all of our Cyclingnews Labs testing, unlimited access to our unrivalled racing coverage, and member-exclusive long-read features on the biggest storylines within cycling.
Thanks as ever for your support.
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.
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