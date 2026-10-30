'In recent years, I put too much pressure on myself' – Failed search for a new team ends in retirement for former La Flèche Wallonne winner Dylan Teuns

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Belgian decides to end career at 34 after talks with three WorldTour teams come to nothing

Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Bahrain Victorious celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team during the 86th La Flèche Wallonne 2022 - Men&#039;s Elite a 201,1km one day race from Blegny to Mur de Huy 204m / #WorldTour / #FlecheWallonne / on April 20, 2022 in Huy, Belgium. (Photo by Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)
2022 La Flèche Wallonne winner Dylan Teuns is hanging up his wheels (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former La Flèche Wallonne winner Dylan Teuns has announced his retirement after 12 years as a professional. At 34, the Belgian puncheur also won two stages of the Tour de France, a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, and GC titles at the Tour de Pologne, Tour de Wallonie, and the Arctic Race of Norway.

After stints at BMC, Bahrain Victorious, Israel-Premier Tech, and most recently Cofidis, Teuns had confirmed before Il Lombardia that he was looking for a new team in 2027, not yet wanting his career to end.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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