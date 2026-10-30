Former La Flèche Wallonne winner Dylan Teuns has announced his retirement after 12 years as a professional. At 34, the Belgian puncheur also won two stages of the Tour de France, a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné, and GC titles at the Tour de Pologne, Tour de Wallonie, and the Arctic Race of Norway.

After stints at BMC, Bahrain Victorious, Israel-Premier Tech, and most recently Cofidis, Teuns had confirmed before Il Lombardia that he was looking for a new team in 2027, not yet wanting his career to end.

But on Thursday evening, Teuns confirmed that the search for a new squad was over and that he would be hanging up his wheels.

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"What a ride it has been! It is time to say goodbye to the professional peloton," read a post from Teuns on Instagram.

"I look back with immense pride and gratitude on a career in which I was able to fulfil my absolute childhood dreams."

He explained the situation he found himself in during the summer to the Flemish press, having been without a confirmed contract before July for the first time in years. Despite meeting with three WorldTour teams in the subsequent months, Teuns was unable to find a place, and admitted that he didn't want to move to a smaller team just to extend his career.

"I had known for months that I was in a difficult situation. My spring didn't turn out the way I had hoped. As a result, I ended up in a contract situation I had never experienced before," he told Het Nieuwsblad.

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"The Tour had already started, and I hadn't signed anywhere yet. That caused extra stress. Almost every team repeated the same mantra: 'we need to rejuvenate'. Eventually, I held intensive talks with three WorldTeams and two ProTeams. The talks with those WorldTeams came to nothing.

"When I was told by Lotto-Intermarché last Friday that they had no place for me, I consulted with Elke [His partner, ed.] and my parents. It was already clear in my mind at that point, but together with them, I weighed all the pros and cons once again. The conclusion was that I wouldn't be happier by choosing a smaller team."

Teuns didn't want to reveal which two ProTeams he'd been in contact with, saying. "I would rather not reveal that. Out of respect. Because those teams are doing excellent work with limited resources, and I do not want to speak ill of them."

But he was honest in stating how he still believed he was good enough to compete at the WorldTour level, despite his struggles to perform in recent years and match his stunning 2022 season form.

"I really wanted to continue for another two years. With a team, WorldTour or WorldTour-worthy, that performs. Because I felt I still have the potential for it," he said.

"The responsibility of leadership was no longer a must. I was perfectly happy to act as a lead-out man for a puncheur or contribute to the team in the top classics from a free role.

"The fact that I haven't been able to show that potential over the past two seasons gnaws at me. In recent years, I put too much pressure on myself. I had high expectations. But because the results failed to materialise, the pressure only increased. And even when I did have a good moment, I received little appreciation from the team involved."

Having to accept his situation, Teuns could only look back on his best victories, singling out: a specific 20-day period from July 24 to August 13, 2027, when he took his maiden victory as a pro and eight in total as he burst onto the scene with BMC, his two Tour stage wins atop La Super Planche des Belles Filles and Le Grand-Bornand, and his triumph on the Mur de Huy ahead of Flèche Wallonne master Alejandro Valverde in 2022 as his career highlights.

|I am proud of the versatility I was able to show: from a time trial victory in the Ruta del Sol to completing all five Monuments and all three Grand Tours," said Teuns.

"To all the fans, teammates, and staff members who have backed me all these years along the road and in front of the screen: thank you! But a special thanks goes out to my parents, close friends, and girlfriend for having my back during the highs and the lows.

"Deep gratitude for my loyal, steady entourage over the years. Without you all, this dream would have never become reality. It is time for a new chapter, but the love for the bike remains forever. Merci!"

Dylan Teuns crosses the finish line at his final pro race, the 2026 Giro del Veneto (Image credit: Getty Images)

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