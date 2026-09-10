Wind tunnel tested: The Enve Melee v2 ditches versatility in pursuit of race-day speed, but has it worked?

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Less tyre clearance, aero bar tape and a sub 6.8kg claimed weight as Enve chases 'benchmark-setting' aero performance

Close up photos of the new Enve Melee, shot in the wind tunnel
(Image credit: Will Jones)
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When was the last time a new bike launched with less tyre clearance than its predecessor? That's one of today's headlines with the launch of the new Enve Melee.

Previously a race bike for the masses, with a focus on versatility, clearance for 35mm rubber and a reasonably relaxed geometry, the updated Melee v2 is a complete shift in mindset for the American brand, one that signals a clear intent to sponsor a WorldTour team.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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