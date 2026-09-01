Updated De Rosa Merak is lighter and more stable at speed

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Storied Italian brand refreshes its long-running Merak race bike

De Rosa Merak 2026
(Image credit: De Rosa)
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Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

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