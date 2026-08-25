Early access: Watch our Incolor SSR review before it goes live
Cyclingnews subscribers get a first look at our latest video review
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At first glance, the Incolour SSR is a very accomplished machine, and gives off the impression that it could be a worthy match against many of the industry's best aero road bikes. It is lightweight and has a claimed aero package just under four watts faster than the Cervélo S5, a bike widely considered one of the best aero bikes on the market, and one that came out on top in our own wind tunnel testing. But did the Incolour score as highly on the roads as its reported aero data did? Senior Tech Writer Will Jones put the SSR through its paces on his local roads to find out.
As a Cyclingnews subscriber, you don't have to wait to find out the answer – simply scroll down and hit play to enjoy the latest, in-depth CN Tech video review.
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