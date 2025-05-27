Recommended reading

GC challenger Juan Ayuso dropped on mountainous Giro d'Italia stage 16

UAE Team Emirates pre-race leader suffers on Santa Barbara climb

Juan Ayuso (C) prior to getting dropped on stage 16 at 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Giro d'Italia's opening day of the third week has seen some major changes in the GC classification, as Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) suffered badly on the second-to-last of five major Alpine climbs. 

Before stage 16, Ayuso was lying third overall at 1:26 behind teammate Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates), when both he and 2021 Giro d'Italia Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) began to struggle around eight kilometres from the top of the category 1 Santa Barbara ascent.

