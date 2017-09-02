Vuelta a Espana: Stage 14 highlights - Video

Rafal Majka wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rafal Majka climbed to victory at Sierra La Pandera on the Vuelta a España's 14th stage Saturday. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider jumped away from the peloton with the day's main breakaway and then left his fellow escapees behind on the final ascent to solo to the win.

After catching up the rest of the early breakaway riders, the GC favourites weren't far behind Majka. Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez jumped out of the red jersey group to nab second overall and Bahrain-Merida's Vincenzo Nibali took third.

Race leader Chris Froome finished just behind Nibali for fourth to retain his spot atop the GC leaderboard, with another mountain stage looming on Sunday.