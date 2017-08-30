Vuelta a Espana: Stage 11 highlights - Video

Miguel Angel Lopez rolling down the finishing straight on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) soloed to victory in the first major mountain stage of the 2017 Vuelta a España, attacking out of the lead group on the ascent to the observatory at Calar Alto on a cold and wet day.

The success propelled the Colombian into the top 10 of the race, but did little to reverse his time he lost to race leader Chris Froome (Sky) due to a crash in the first days of the race.

Froome withstood a flurry of attacks from his rivals, marking Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) all the way to the finish and then powering to second on the stage over the Italian. His previous closest competitors, Nicolas Roche (BMC) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) both lost time. Though the latter remained in podium contention, Roche dropped out of the top 10.