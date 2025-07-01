Recommended reading

On the road with Philippa York and David Walsh – 'The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me' book extract

York and Walsh discuss the Tour de France, gender in sport, doping, and much more in wide-ranging new book

Retired cyclist Philippa York stands in front of a soft background wearing a blue shirt
(Image credit: Future)

Published by HarperCollins, The Escape: The Tour, the Cyclist and Me by Pippa York and David Walsh is a new memoir from retired cyclist York and sportswriter Walsh, chronicling their time spent following the Tour de France, and reflecting on York's transition from Robert Millar to Philippa York.

The book is told in a mixture of formats, from diary entries written by Walsh during the three Tours he did with York, transcribed dialogue between the pair, and reflective passages from York, recounting her life from childhood to her cycling career.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 

