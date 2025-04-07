Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1 Live - Curtain rises on race with punchy individual time trial

16.5 kilometre solo effort to decide first race leader

Harold Tejada (XDS Astana) is now underway, and so the 64th edition of the Itzulia Basque Country has officially begun.

The time trial start itself is not the most conventional of places: just like last night's team presentation, it takes place in the Fernando Buesa basketball stadium.

Opening short time trials are something of a tradition in the Itzulia, with three in the last four years alone. All three of them, including 2024's, was won by Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), not present in this year's race. Any votes on his possible successor?

The route itself is far from complicated. Just 16.5 kilometres long, and with one (very)  minor climb on it, the Arzubiaga (0.9 km à 2.4%) after 4.3 kilometres, which will decide the first mountains classification leader.

The first rider off in this opening 16.5 kilometre individual time trial is at 1415 local time. Harold Tejada (XDS Astana) will be getting the ball rolling for the day's battle both for the stage and the first leader's jersey of the race, not to mention one of those nice txapela berets every stage winner gets to wear in the Itzulia.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of stage 1 of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country

