Scheldeprijs: Tim Merlier beats Jasper Philipsen by a bike length in crash-marred final to win second year in a row

Matteo Moschetti secures third place in Schoten

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 09 Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 113th Scheldeprijs 2025 a 2028km one day race from Terneuzen to Schoten UCIWT on April 09 2025 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tim Merlier wins Scheldeprijs 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) continued to establish himself as the fastest sprinter in the pro peloton in 2025, handily out-sprinting Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to win the Scheldeprijs for the second year in a row. Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) finished third.

A massive crash sparked by Merlier's teammate with 12km to go fractured the peloton, leaving only a few dozen riders in contention. While Lidl-Trek led the way in for Edward Theuns, he was swamped as Philipsen opened up the sprint.

