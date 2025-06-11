Recommended reading

'Only losing 20 seconds is pretty decent' – Jonas Vingegaard upbeat after runner's up spot in Criterium du Dauphiné TT

Dane moves up to fifth overall behind new race leader and stage winner Remco Evenepoel

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4: Jonas Vingegaard during the time trial
2025 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4: Jonas Vingegaard during the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) neither won the time trial nor claimed the leader's jersey in the Critérium du Dauphiné on Wednesday, but after he limited the gaps on the main TT favourite and leapfrogged ahead of arch-rival Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in the overall, his satisfaction was palpable.

In what was the first key GC test of his first race back since his abandon in Paris-Nice with concussion, nearly three months ago, Vingegaard was more than up to the challenge, shedding just 20 seconds to world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and gaining a hefty 28 seconds on Pogačar.

