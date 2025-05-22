Recommended reading

'It's not secure yet' - Maglia ciclamino leader Mads Pedersen counting lost points with fourth-place sprint in Viadana

'In this finish it is all about speed, and the other guys were faster' says Lidl-Trek sprinter

Mads Pedersen celebrates the Cyclamen Jersey at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has been on an exceptional roll at the Giro d'Italia with three victories so far, but a fourth-place finish in the stage 12 sprint into Viadana has left him counting points lost toward his maglia ciclamino lead.

Pedersen currently has 177 points in the points classification, a whopping 72 more than runner-up Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), who increased his points to 105 after winning the bunch sprint on stage 12. 

