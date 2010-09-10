Boonen riding pain free
Quick Step rider to test his knee in Belgian sportif
Tom Boonen is now riding pain free and has announced he will ride a sportif at the weekend as he prepares to return to racing at the Circuit Franco-Belge at the end of the month.
Related Articles
The former world champion has been struggling for most of the season with a ligament problem, which was aggravated by a crash at the Tour de Suisse. He underwent surgery on July 15 and missed the Tour de France. A slow recovery also meant he was forced to miss the Vuelta a España. He will test his knee in the Innergetic Pijl sportif around Tielt in Belgium.
“In the last few days I've been training constantly and well. The knee hasn't been bothering me, the pain seems to be gone” Boonen said.
“I still have to be careful but my recovery is going in the right direction. This is why I was happy to accept the Maes family's invitation to take part in the Innergetic Pijl. It will be a lovely Sunday of sport and I hope that the cycling tourists will come out in force like last year, or even better. It's going to be a lot of fun."
Boonen will ride with Quick Step teammates Kurt Hovelijnck and Frederique Robert.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy