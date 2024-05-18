USA National Road Championships: Ashlin Barry wins junior men's road race title
EF Education-Onto rider secures second stars-and-stripes jersey after winning time trial earlier this week in Charleston
Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) claimed his second title of the 2024 USA Cycling Road National Championships, soloing away from the junior men's field on the final lap of the road race in Charleston, West Virginia.
Barry soloed to the victory by 1:16 ahead of runner-up Brandon Reitz (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale NewGen), third-placed Adrian Groman (DC Devo Racing Academy), while Brendan Luongo (Hot Tubes Development) finished fourth.
Barry won the junior men's individual time trial and placed second in the criterium on Thursday in his first US championship as a dual Canadian-US citizen. The victory capped off a year of achievements including an overall victory in the Tour du Bocage et de l'Ernée 53 and a top 10 in the junior Paris-Roubaix.
"It feels incredible," Barry said of his road race title. "It's so much more than I expected to achieve coming here, and I'm really, really happy with how it went, with how hard my team worked to get the win."
EF Education-ONTO were aggressive throughout the race, putting Peyton Burckel into the early move with Joaquin Medina Garzon (Hot Tubes) but that move was brought back by the third lap. A counter-attack came from Brendan Luongo (Hot Tubes), and he stayed clear solo for the third lap before Barry bridged across with two other riders, William Barnett (EF Education-ONTO) and Groman, while Noah Streif also came across to make it three for EF Education-ONTO in the lead group.
"My teammates worked really hard to try and split up the race," Barry said. "On the last climb, there were five guys, and my teammate Noah went on the bottom the last climb, and Brayden went just at the top, and then I just attacked over the top and went clear, and they had regrouped behind. Then I just went as hard as I could."
Results
|Rank
|Rider (Team)
|Time
|1
|Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO)
|2:05:58
|2
|Braden Reitz (DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE NEWGEN)
|0:01:17
|3
|Adrian Groman (dcdevo Racing Academy)
|0:01:17
|4
|Brendan Luongo (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)
|0:01:17
|5
|Noah Streif (EF Education-ONTO)
|0:01:19
|6
|Nolan Church (Miller School of Albemarle)
|0:01:19
|7
|Jade Rohde (Velosport Cycling)
|0:01:19
|8
|Presley Evans (EF Education-ONTO)
|0:01:19
|9
|William Barnett (EF Education-ONTO)
|0:01:20
|10
|Colin Mathern (DDP Elite Cycling Team)
|0:01:20
|11
|Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)
|0:02:06
|12
|Otis Engel (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)
|0:02:06
|13
|James Noori (DDP Elite Cycling Team)
|0:04:10
|14
|Enzo Edmonds (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)
|0:04:52
|15
|Benjamin Juracich (Liquid Velo Expediters)
|0:04:52
|16
|James Halverson (Minnesota Junior Cycling)
|0:04:53
|17
|Alexander Barr (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)
|0:04:53
|18
|Chandler Evans (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)
|0:04:53
|19
|Jack Webb (Jesuit Dallas)
|0:04:53
|20
|Frederick Drummond (Top Step Development)
|0:04:54
|21
|David Lapierre (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)
|0:04:54
|22
|Thomas Sullivan (Velosport Cycling)
|0:04:54
|23
|Jack Ray (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:04:54
|24
|Beckett Black (DDP Elite Cycling Team)
|0:04:54
|25
|Harry Lasker (EF Education-ONTO)
|0:04:56
|26
|Eneas Caden Freyre (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)
|0:05:23
|27
|Dillon Lee (The Gravity Academy)
|0:06:00
|28
|Peyton Burckel (EF Education-ONTO)
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|29
|Nathaniel Meister (Shirks Mountain Bike Team)
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|30
|Luke Harris (Kingdom Elite Racing)
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|31
|Alejandro Huber (TTEndurance Junior Devo.)
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|32
|Isaac Bailey (Dirt Camp Racing)
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|33
|Mats Leckie
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|34
|Caden Budd (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|35
|Jack Vitale (TEAM SKYLINE - Cadence)
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|36
|Jack Ralston (NorthStar Development)
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|37
|Angelo Goodwin (CCB Racing)
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|38
|James Keel (DDP Elite Cycling Team)
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|39
|Noah Tonkin Smith (Red Star Racing)
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|40
|Zach Martinez (Velosport Cycling)
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|41
|Jack Diemar (Primal-Audi Denver)
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|42
|Lucien Randolph Tarrant (NorthStar Development)
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|43
|Braxton Boyer (Elevate Racing)
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|44
|Yazeed Albadarin (Velosport Cycling)
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|45
|Nicolas Haydar (Cleveland Cycling Academy)
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|46
|Dylan Brody (New England Development p/b Cadence Wealth Management)
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|47
|Grant Edmister (SJBC)
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|48
|Coleman Files (Velocious Sport)
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|49
|Griffin Caskey (nine13sports p/b SingletonCoaching)
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|50
|Caleb Maxham (Velocious Sport)
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|51
|Lincoln Summers (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|52
|Lucas Price-Glynn (Verge Sport)
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|53
|Roland Meunier Iii (New England Development p/b Cadence Wealth Management)
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|54
|Zhiyang Wang (Verge Sport)
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|55
|Jack Watson (Bros Ride BIkes)
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|56
|Cadence Stephens (Velocious Sport)
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|57
|Joaquin Medina Garzon (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team)
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|58
|Maximiliano Villa Rascon (EP Cyclists Race Team)
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|59
|Ruben Dayton-Brantmeier (Minnesota Junior Cycling)
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|60
|Joseph Seidel (Verge Sport)
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|61
|Felix Absolonne (TTEndurance Junior Devo)
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|62
|Alejandro Che (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|63
|Rye Christman (DDP Elite Cycling Team)
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|64
|Daniel Baysinger (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|65
|Michael Gallik (Miller School of Albemarle)
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|66
|Alex Reichmann (Redshift Racing)
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|67
|Owen Kuhl (Velosport Cycling)
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|68
|Lee Cullen Darr (TEAM SKYLINE - Cadence)
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|69
|Colton Ihrie (nine13sports p/b SingletonCoaching)
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|70
|Troy Sanders (Edge Cycling)
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|71
|Matthew Peters (Verge Sport)
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|72
|Dillon Edmond Cosper (Verge Sport)
|Row 71 - Cell 2
|73
|Cooper Bernstein (nine13sports p/b SingletonCoaching)
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|74
|Nathaniel Summers (ERRACE Devo Team)
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|75
|Vincent Moser (A-D Racing)
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|76
|Isaac Flood (Velocious Sport)
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|77
|Nicolas Martinelli (Jesuit Dallas)
|Row 76 - Cell 2
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The real Giro started today' - Tadej Pogačar gains time but stays cautious before high mountainsSlovenian still looking for time trial perfection in view of the Tour de France
-
USA National Road Championships: Ashlin Barry wins junior men's road race titleEF Education-Onto rider secures second stars-and-stripes jersey after winning time trial earlier this week in Charleston
-
'I have to thank Pogačar' – Filippo Ganna lifts pressure with Giro d'Italia time trial winItalian champion on the longest week between Perugia and Desenzano del Garda
-
'I wanted to be more aggressive and just attacked it' – Taking risks in Giro d'Italia TT pays off for Geraint ThomasWelshman moves past Martínez into second overall as Ineos Grenadiers take lead in team classification