USA National Road Championships: Ashlin Barry wins junior men's road race title

By
published

EF Education-Onto rider secures second stars-and-stripes jersey after winning time trial earlier this week in Charleston

Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO)
Ashlin Barry wins junior men's road race at 2024 USA Road National Championships (Image credit: Laura Weislo)
Jump to:

Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) claimed his second title of the 2024 USA Cycling Road National Championships, soloing away from the junior men's field on the final lap of the road race in Charleston, West Virginia.

Barry soloed to the victory by 1:16 ahead of runner-up Brandon Reitz (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale NewGen), third-placed Adrian Groman (DC Devo Racing Academy), while Brendan Luongo (Hot Tubes Development) finished fourth.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRider (Team)Time
1Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO)2:05:58
2Braden Reitz (DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE NEWGEN)0:01:17
3Adrian Groman (dcdevo Racing Academy)0:01:17
4Brendan Luongo (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)0:01:17
5Noah Streif (EF Education-ONTO)0:01:19
6Nolan Church (Miller School of Albemarle)0:01:19
7Jade Rohde (Velosport Cycling)0:01:19
8Presley Evans (EF Education-ONTO)0:01:19
9William Barnett (EF Education-ONTO)0:01:20
10Colin Mathern (DDP Elite Cycling Team)0:01:20
11Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)0:02:06
12Otis Engel (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)0:02:06
13James Noori (DDP Elite Cycling Team)0:04:10
14Enzo Edmonds (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)0:04:52
15Benjamin Juracich (Liquid Velo Expediters)0:04:52
16James Halverson (Minnesota Junior Cycling)0:04:53
17Alexander Barr (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)0:04:53
18Chandler Evans (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)0:04:53
19Jack Webb (Jesuit Dallas)0:04:53
20Frederick Drummond (Top Step Development)0:04:54
21David Lapierre (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)0:04:54
22Thomas Sullivan (Velosport Cycling)0:04:54
23Jack Ray (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:04:54
24Beckett Black (DDP Elite Cycling Team)0:04:54
25Harry Lasker (EF Education-ONTO)0:04:56
26Eneas Caden Freyre (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)0:05:23
27Dillon Lee (The Gravity Academy)0:06:00
28Peyton Burckel (EF Education-ONTO)Row 27 - Cell 2
29Nathaniel Meister (Shirks Mountain Bike Team)Row 28 - Cell 2
30Luke Harris (Kingdom Elite Racing)Row 29 - Cell 2
31Alejandro Huber (TTEndurance Junior Devo.)Row 30 - Cell 2
32Isaac Bailey (Dirt Camp Racing)Row 31 - Cell 2
33Mats LeckieRow 32 - Cell 2
34Caden Budd (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)Row 33 - Cell 2
35Jack Vitale (TEAM SKYLINE - Cadence)Row 34 - Cell 2
36Jack Ralston (NorthStar Development)Row 35 - Cell 2
37Angelo Goodwin (CCB Racing)Row 36 - Cell 2
38James Keel (DDP Elite Cycling Team)Row 37 - Cell 2
39Noah Tonkin Smith (Red Star Racing)Row 38 - Cell 2
40Zach Martinez (Velosport Cycling)Row 39 - Cell 2
41Jack Diemar (Primal-Audi Denver)Row 40 - Cell 2
42Lucien Randolph Tarrant (NorthStar Development)Row 41 - Cell 2
43Braxton Boyer (Elevate Racing)Row 42 - Cell 2
44Yazeed Albadarin (Velosport Cycling)Row 43 - Cell 2
45Nicolas Haydar (Cleveland Cycling Academy)Row 44 - Cell 2
46Dylan Brody (New England Development p/b Cadence Wealth Management)Row 45 - Cell 2
47Grant Edmister (SJBC)Row 46 - Cell 2
48Coleman Files (Velocious Sport)Row 47 - Cell 2
49Griffin Caskey (nine13sports p/b SingletonCoaching)Row 48 - Cell 2
50Caleb Maxham (Velocious Sport)Row 49 - Cell 2
51Lincoln Summers (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)Row 50 - Cell 2
52Lucas Price-Glynn (Verge Sport)Row 51 - Cell 2
53Roland Meunier Iii (New England Development p/b Cadence Wealth Management)Row 52 - Cell 2
54Zhiyang Wang (Verge Sport)Row 53 - Cell 2
55Jack Watson (Bros Ride BIkes)Row 54 - Cell 2
56Cadence Stephens (Velocious Sport)Row 55 - Cell 2
57Joaquin Medina Garzon (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team)Row 56 - Cell 2
58Maximiliano Villa Rascon (EP Cyclists Race Team)Row 57 - Cell 2
59Ruben Dayton-Brantmeier (Minnesota Junior Cycling)Row 58 - Cell 2
60Joseph Seidel (Verge Sport)Row 59 - Cell 2
61Felix Absolonne (TTEndurance Junior Devo)Row 60 - Cell 2
62Alejandro Che (Hot Tubes Development Cycling)Row 61 - Cell 2
63Rye Christman (DDP Elite Cycling Team)Row 62 - Cell 2
64Daniel Baysinger (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)Row 63 - Cell 2
65Michael Gallik (Miller School of Albemarle)Row 64 - Cell 2
66Alex Reichmann (Redshift Racing)Row 65 - Cell 2
67Owen Kuhl (Velosport Cycling)Row 66 - Cell 2
68Lee Cullen Darr (TEAM SKYLINE - Cadence)Row 67 - Cell 2
69Colton Ihrie (nine13sports p/b SingletonCoaching)Row 68 - Cell 2
70Troy Sanders (Edge Cycling)Row 69 - Cell 2
71Matthew Peters (Verge Sport)Row 70 - Cell 2
72Dillon Edmond Cosper (Verge Sport)Row 71 - Cell 2
73Cooper Bernstein (nine13sports p/b SingletonCoaching)Row 72 - Cell 2
74Nathaniel Summers (ERRACE Devo Team)Row 73 - Cell 2
75Vincent Moser (A-D Racing)Row 74 - Cell 2
76Isaac Flood (Velocious Sport)Row 75 - Cell 2
77Nicolas Martinelli (Jesuit Dallas)Row 76 - Cell 2

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews