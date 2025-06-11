Recommended reading

Safety versus seconds – The dilemma of aid station chaos in the professional fields at Unbound Gravel 200

'If you're not pushing the envelope then you're off the back' says Stetina of the current gravel race feed zone scenario

Torbjørn Røed (Trek Driftless), on left, and Mads Würtz-Schmidt (PAS Racing) rode together with fresh hydration from checkpoint two, having escaped some of the chaos by being out front (Image credit: Life Time)

A smooth ride at Unbound Gravel has nothing to do with hard-packed roads in the Flint Hills but everything to do with planning and luck, from sound equipment choices to a succulent supply of fluids and food. A perfect gravel day is rare in Kansas but, with deeper fields for the elite races in the 200-mile race and high stakes on the line, riders now have to battle for every second.

Aero bars are long gone and drafting among separate divisions has been outlawed, so will the scrutiny of water bottle and hydration pack refills be next? Access to support in the official checkpoint areas certainly appears to be pushing its way up the agenda as territory where the 'spirit of gravel' may undergo another round of regulation. It's not about hindering the forward progress of riders, but providing a safer environment for the athletes, support crews and volunteers. 

