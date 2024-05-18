USA National Road Championships: Gavin Hlady wins under-23 men's road race title

Gavin Hlady (Aevolo) claimed the men's under-23 title at the USA Cycling Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, soloing out of the much-reduced peloton in the final kilometre, taking his second title of the week after winning the under-23 men's criterium.

His teammate Brody McDonald won the sprint just behind for second ahead of Colby Simmons (Visma-Lease a Bike Under-23), who narrowly bested another Aevolo rider, Sean Christian, for the final podium spot.

"It's unbelievable," Hlady told Cyclingnews. "Our team was insane today, and any of us could have had it. We had everybody. Everyone was riding so well, we knew we had it."

Evan Boyle (Hagens Berman Jayco) launched a solo move on the third of seven laps, building up a lead of almost two minutes. On lap four, Cole Kessler (Lidl-Trek Future Racing) tried to bridge but couldn't quite make it. However, on the next lap, Boyle got some company when Quinn Felton (Aevolo) made it across as the two had 1:15 on the field.

Coming into the last lap, Owen Cole (UAE Team Emirates Gen-Z) led a much-reduced peloton, closing the gap down to 42 seconds.

On the final lap, the escapees came back, and a flurry of attacks followed, but it was Hlady who made a move stick.

Having Felton in the breakaway, he said, helped the team save their legs for the final lap.

"Quinn saved us the entire day. We basically had to do nothing the entire day. So, a huge shout out to Quinn. All the guys pulling everything back... We knew we had Brody [McDonald] in the finish, so that gave us the opportunity to send flyers and force people like Colby to attack, and, man, it's just unbelievable."

Hlady saw his chance after attacks started to come in the final kilometres before the finish in Charleston.

"I saw an opportunity, so I sent it around the outside and just gunned it. And they didn't get on quick enough," Hlady said. "Obviously, I knew that we had Brody behind, so I didn't have to hold anything back - I just went all out, and I had the gap. It's just amazing to see the guys up there - one, two and four for us. I'm super, super happy."

Hlady has another year in the under-23 field to show off his Stars and Stripes jersey.

"I'm excited for what's to come next year and to see what I can do. I stepped it up this year and I think I got one more notch in me. I'm just super happy."

Results