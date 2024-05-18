USA National Road Championships: Gavin Hlady wins under-23 men's road race title

Gavin Hlady (Aevolo) claimed the men's under-23 title at the USA Cycling Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, soloing out of the much-reduced peloton in the final kilometre, taking his second title of the week after winning the under-23 men's criterium.

His teammate Brody McDonald won the sprint just behind for second ahead of Colby Simmons (Visma-Lease a Bike Under-23), who narrowly bested another Aevolo rider, Sean Christian, for the final podium spot.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRider (Team)Time
1Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling)3:42:15
2Brody Mcdonald (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:02
3Colby Simmons (Team Visma | Lease a Bike u23)0:00:02
4Sean Christian (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:02
5Marcis Shelton (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:00:02
6Luke Arens (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)0:00:03
7Kellen Caldwell (Team California p/b Verge)0:00:03
8Garin Kelley (Team California p/b Verge)0:00:03
9Brockton Smith (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)0:00:03
10Owen Cole (UAE TEAM EMIRATES GEN-Z)0:00:04
11Kade Kreikemeier (Brocar Rali ALE)0:00:04
12Ian Lopez de san Roman (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:05
13Kieran Haug (CS Velo Racing)0:00:06
14Samuel Smith (Bike Works p/b Fred Beans)0:00:07
15Quinn Felton (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:07
16Vaughn Veenendaal (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling Team p/b Bike World)0:00:08
17Gabriel Shipley (Aevolo Cycling)0:00:26
18Evan Boyle (UCI CTM: HAGENS BERMAN JAYCO)0:00:40
19Alfredo Bueno (Aevolo Cycling)0:03:09
20Jonah Killy (X Speed United Continental)0:03:09
21Cole Kessler (UCI CTM: LIDL-TREK FUTURE RACING)0:03:59
22Julien Ruhe (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)0:04:00
23Jack Makohon (TEAM SKYLINE)0:04:49
24Troy Fields (Team California p/b Verge)0:05:03
25Dylan Schroeder (Team California p/b Verge)0:05:06
26Anthony Hilligoss (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)0:05:06
27Ethan Dunham (TEAM SKYLINE)0:05:06
28Connor Polenske (606 Racing)0:05:07
29Brooks Wienke (Aevolo Cycling)0:05:07
30William Henkhaus (Landis Cyclery - Trek)0:05:07
31Bennett Lamb0:05:20
32Mattheus Johnson (Team Mikes Bikes p/b Equator Coffee)0:08:14
33Orion Child (Rio Grande Cycling Team)Row 32 - Cell 2
34Lucas Stierwalt (DDP Elite Cycling Team)Row 33 - Cell 2
35Henry Neff (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)Row 34 - Cell 2
36Ben Stokes (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)Row 35 - Cell 2
37Braeden Sellinger (Bicycle Haus)Row 36 - Cell 2
38Darren Parham (UCI CTM: HAGENS BERMAN JAYCO)Row 37 - Cell 2
39Liam Baartman (Bear National Team)Row 38 - Cell 2
40Jules Van Kempen (Cervelo - OrangeLiving)Row 39 - Cell 2
41Andrew Strohmeyer (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)Row 40 - Cell 2
42Paul Vrouwenvelder (Velocious Sport)Row 41 - Cell 2
43Asa Child (Velo Childeric)Row 42 - Cell 2
44Luke Pharis (TEAM SKYLINE)Row 43 - Cell 2
45Joshua Foley (Velocioius Sport)Row 44 - Cell 2
46Riley Wrightsman (First Internet Bank Cycling)Row 45 - Cell 2
47Samuel Finch (Road Crew Racing)Row 46 - Cell 2
48Sebastian Silberman (Precision Racing Corp)Row 47 - Cell 2
49Nathan Cusack (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)Row 48 - Cell 2
50Nathan Surowiec (Precision Racing Corp)Row 49 - Cell 2
51Addison Kim (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)Row 50 - Cell 2
52Sean Strachan (U.C. Pistoiese)Row 51 - Cell 2
53Jonas WoodruffRow 52 - Cell 2
54Shay Wright (Precision Racing Corp)Row 53 - Cell 2
55Samuel Akin (Apex Cycling Team)Row 54 - Cell 2
56Blake MacherasRow 55 - Cell 2
57Cassius Anderson (Marin Service Course)Row 56 - Cell 2
58Ian Williams (Expeditors)Row 57 - Cell 2
59Lucas Huesmann (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)Row 58 - Cell 2
60Coren Hendricks (Jacomo Racing p/b Minsky's Pizza)Row 59 - Cell 2
61Caleb Landgrebe (Work Hard Be Humble Cycling)Row 60 - Cell 2
62Luke Fetzer (Austin Outlaws)Row 61 - Cell 2
63Nicholas Salazar-garcia (Velocious Sport)Row 62 - Cell 2
64Eddy Huntsman (UTC – ButcherBox Cycling p/b LOOK)Row 63 - Cell 2
65Caedan Aveling (Expeditors)Row 64 - Cell 2
66Alexander Akins (Mustangs)Row 65 - Cell 2
67Ian BurtRow 66 - Cell 2
68Grant Feige (Red Peloton)Row 67 - Cell 2
69Eyan HudsonRow 68 - Cell 2
70Carlo Roche (Kingdom Elite Racing)Row 69 - Cell 2
71Lucas Ferguson (Elevate Racing)Row 70 - Cell 2
72Preston Eye (Work Hard Be Humble Cycling)Row 71 - Cell 2
73Judah Thompson (CUTTERS)Row 72 - Cell 2
74Patrick Bischof (University of Cincinnati)Row 73 - Cell 2
75Luke Mather (Primal - Audi Denver)Row 74 - Cell 2
76Joseph Pifel (Velocious Sport)Row 75 - Cell 2
77Lowell Pilliard (Razzi Sedalia)Row 76 - Cell 2
78Nicolas Goumas (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)Row 77 - Cell 2
79David Decker (nine13sports p/b SingletonCoaching)Row 78 - Cell 2
80Noah Kushner (DDP Elite Cycling Team)Row 79 - Cell 2
81David Davenport (Velocious Sport)Row 80 - Cell 2
82Tyler Mlujeak (DDP Elite Cycling Team)Row 81 - Cell 2
83Daniel Alzate (Bike Works p/b Fred Beans)Row 82 - Cell 2
84Matthew Reynolds (Precision Racing Corp)Row 83 - Cell 2
DNFLuke Elphingstone (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)Row 84 - Cell 2
DNFGabriel Payne (Kelly Benefits Strategies Cycling)Row 85 - Cell 2
DNFMccarthy Dorf (EMPYR)Row 86 - Cell 2
DNSAlexander St. Andre (Bike Works p/b Fred Beans)Row 87 - Cell 2
DNSMiles De Sousa (EBS-Ciclos Oleka)Row 88 - Cell 2
DNSIsaac Juracich (Expeditors)Row 89 - Cell 2
DNSJacob BarrickRow 90 - Cell 2

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

