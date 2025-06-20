Recommended reading

'We were shattered. It took an eight-hour chase' – Rob Britton recalls overnight pursuit, catch and pass of Lachlan Morton for dramatic win at Unbound Gravel XL

By published

'I look at a globe and decide where I want to go, not a calendar' says Canadian endurance rider about his second career on a bike

Rob Britton (Factor Bikes) relishes solo victory at 2025 Unbound Gravel XL
Rob Britton (Factor Bikes) relishes solo victory at 2025 Unbound Gravel XL (Image credit: Life Time)

Rob Britton's cycling career hit another stratosphere three weeks ago, landing somewhere over a lunar rainbow in Kansas, appropriately enough.

The Factor Bikes gravel racer not only crossed the finish line well ahead of 2024 Unbound Gravel 200 winner Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost), Badlands adversary Robin Gemperle, and Transcordilleras winner Laurens ten Dam (LSRF) after 359 miles of racing but he did it with a new fastest time, in 17 hours, 49 minutes, 51 seconds. With a new fastest average speed of 20.13mph, Britton smashed the former Unbound Gravel XL finish time by 12 minutes.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.