USA National Road Championships: Stephen Bassett leads Project Echelon podium sweep in men's elite criterium

By
published

Project Echelon riders lose two to a late crash, Bassett and Rhim ride away, McGill wins sprint for third

Stephen Bassett and Brendan Rhim 1-2 the 2024 pro criterium championships for Project Echelon
Stephen Bassett and Brendan Rhim 1-2 the 2024 pro criterium championships for Project Echelon (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Stephen Bassett led a Project Echelon podium sweep in the elite men's criterium at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships on a rainy night in Charleston, West Virginia.

The team led the peloton for nearly the entire 90-minute race until the penultimate lap when two of the riders behind Bassett and teammate Brendan Rhim crashed in a rain-slicked corner.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankRider (Team)Time
1Stephen Bassett (Project Echelon Racing)01:28:51
2Brendan Rhim (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:00
3Scott McGill (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:00
4Tyler Williams (Miami Blazers)0:00:00
5Robin Carpenter (L39ion of los Angeles)0:00:00
6Evan McQuirk (Above and Beyond Cancer Cycling Team p/b Bike World)0:00:00
7Danny Summerhill (Reign Storm Racing)0:00:00
8Michael Hemmerlin (Landis Cyclery - Trek)0:00:00
9Clayton Travis (Velocious Sport)0:00:00
10William Hardin (Velocious Sport)0:00:00
11Noah Granigan (Miami Blazers)0:00:04
12Sean Guydish (Bike Works p/b Fred Beans)0:00:04
13Fergus Arthur (Reign Storm Racing)0:00:06
14Brandon Feehery (Miami Blazers)0:00:06
15Kyle Tiesler (Nashville Local Cycling)0:00:06
16Kein Denzler (etp Cycling)0:00:08
17Michael Garrison (mgr p/b Nich Speedclub)0:00:08
18Eamon Lucas (Team MikE'S Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:11
19Johnathan Hsu (Expeditors)0:00:11
20Sean Azcui (Fount Cycling Guild)0:00:11
21John Heinlein iii (Velocious Sport)0:00:15
22Elijah House (Reign Storm Racing)0:00:16
23Andrew Dillman (Pjct D1zl Cltv)0:00:20
24Matthew Amano (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)0:00:20
25Matthew Doyle (rip Grande Elite Cycling)0:00:20
26eli Woodard (Velocious Sport)0:00:20
27Wyatt Gaulke (Groove Subaru Excel Sports)0:00:20
28William Seitz (Nashville Local Cycling)0:00:20
29Nate Coleman (606 Racing)0:00:20
30Cory Lockwood (Miami Blazers)0:00:20
31Andrew Scarano (Work Hard be Humble Cycling)0:00:20
32Colin Fitzgerald (Bike Works p/b Fred Beans)0:00:20
33Tanner Ward (Miami Blazers)0:00:20
34tim McBirney (Team Mike’s Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)0:00:20
35Nsek, Amaette Iffiok-Obong (Pinarello / Maap / Hunt / the Feed)0:00:39
36Lenord Antonelli (Super Squadra p/b Applewood Manor)0:00:55
37Spencer Moavenzadeh (Miami Blazers)0:01:10
38Tyler Magner (L39ion of los Angeles)0:01:21
39Daniel Estevez (L39ion of los Angeles)0:01:53
40ian Williams (Expeditors)0:02:05
41Joshua Anderson (Denver Disruptors)0:02:15
42Daniel Uhranowsky (Project 412)0:02:26
43Lucas Huesman (rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)0:02:26
44Colby Lange (Project Echelon Racing)0:02:26
45Bradley Green (Bike Works p/b Fred Beans)0:02:26
46Alexander Zambrana (Super Squadra pb Applewood Manor)0:02:26
47Luke Pharis (Team Skyline)0:02:26
48Luke Manning (etp Cycling)0:02:26
49Henry Lutz (606 Racing)0:02:26
50Zachary Berend (Reign Storm Racing)0:02:26
51Jordan Miller (Landis Cyclery - Trek)0:02:26
52Shawn Litster (Project 412)0:02:26
53Tyler Cheslik (Jacomo Racing p/b MinskY'S Pizza)0:02:26
54Frank Wyer (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)0:02:26
55Yumeto Shigihara (Subaru Santa Monica Racing)0:02:26
56Joshua Friedman (Project 412)0:02:26
57Zachary Rivenbark (Velocious Sport)0:02:26
58Matthew Kleckner (Landis Cyclery - Trek)0:02:26
59Michael Migler (Ardor Racing)0:02:26
60Jake Buescher (606 Racing)0:02:26
61Chris Wilson (Fount Cycling Guild)0:02:26
62Sean Burke (Ardor Racing)0:02:26
DnfMichael Hernandez (Reign Storm Racing)Row 62 - Cell 2
DnfKyle Perry (Reign Storm Racing)Row 63 - Cell 2
DnfTimothy Smith (Reign Storm Racing)Row 64 - Cell 2
DnfLucas Bourgoyne (Austin Outlaws)Row 65 - Cell 2
DnfJonathan. Clarke (Austin Outlaws)Row 66 - Cell 2
DnfLuke Fetzer (Austin Outlaws)Row 67 - Cell 2
DnfMatthew Bailey (Empyr)Row 68 - Cell 2
DnfMcCarthy Dorf (Empyr)Row 69 - Cell 2
DnfTimothy Matchulat (etp Cycling)Row 70 - Cell 2
DnfMichael Watkins (Jacomo Racing p/b Minsky's Pizza)Row 71 - Cell 2
DnfChristian Perpinan (Kingdom Elite Racing)Row 72 - Cell 2
DnfKyle Murphy (L39ion of los Angeles)Row 73 - Cell 2
DnfRichard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)Row 74 - Cell 2
DnfCade Bickmore (Project Echelon Racing)Row 75 - Cell 2
DnfSamuel Boardman (Project Echelon Racing)Row 76 - Cell 2
DnfCaleb Classen (Project Echelon Racing)Row 77 - Cell 2
DnfHugo Scala jr. (Project Echelon Racing)Row 78 - Cell 2
DnfTyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing)Row 79 - Cell 2
DnfCole Davis (Ribble Rebellion)Row 80 - Cell 2
DnfHeath Dotson (Super Squadra p/b Applewood Manor)Row 81 - Cell 2
DnfDavid Tolley (Super Squadra p/b Applewood Manor)Row 82 - Cell 2
DnfPhilip Wikoff (Super Squadra pb Applewood Manor)Row 83 - Cell 2
DnfCraddock, g Lawson (Team Bike Exchange - Jayco)Row 84 - Cell 2
DnfEddy Huntsman (utc – Butcherbox Cycling p/b Look)Row 85 - Cell 2
DnfAndrew Giniat (Utc-Butcherbox Cycling p/b Look)Row 86 - Cell 2
DnsThomas Kehrer (606 Racing)Row 87 - Cell 2
DnsAlfredo Bueno (Aevolo Cycling)Row 88 - Cell 2
DnsSean Christian (Aevolo Cycling)Row 89 - Cell 2
DnsQuinn Felton (Aevolo Cycling)Row 90 - Cell 2
DnsGavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling)Row 91 - Cell 2
Dnsian Lopez de san Roman (Aevolo Cycling)Row 92 - Cell 2
DnsBrody McDonald (Aevolo Cycling)Row 93 - Cell 2
DnsGabriel Shipley (Aevolo Cycling)Row 94 - Cell 2
DnsBrooks Wienke (Aevolo Cycling)Row 95 - Cell 2
DnsBrody Burnham (First Internet Bank Cycling)Row 96 - Cell 2
DnsDavid Richter (Fount Cycling Guild)Row 97 - Cell 2
DnsCarlo Roche (Kingdom Elite Racing)Row 98 - Cell 2
DnsLiam Flanagan (Team Skyline)Row 99 - Cell 2

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

