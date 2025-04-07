Ashlin Barry, Enzo Hincapie go one-two in German stage race for Team USA to set up 'team cohesion' for Paris-Roubaix Juniors

By published

Hincapie has 'lightbulb moment' at E3 Saxo Classic Juniors and then wins first European race days later

Junior team in Belgium for April 2025 racing
Junior team in Belgium for April 2025 racing (Image credit: USA Cycling / Gavin Mannion)

Junior standouts Ashlin Barry and Enzo Hincapie claimed the top two podium positions for Team USA at the International Cottbus Junior Stage Race in Germany last week.

Barry won two stages and the GC while Hincapie won the final stage, points competition and youth classification, and finished second overall. All six Team USA riders finished in the GC top 25: Enzo Edmonds in seventh, Caden Freyre 19th, Rowan Child 24th and Ben Juracich 25th.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

