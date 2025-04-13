USA's Ashlin Barry earns podium at Paris-Roubaix Juniors behind European ITT junior champion Mouris

By Contributions from published

'If I keep racing like this, wins will come' US junior men's double road champion says after strong finish in Roubaix

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 15/03/2025 - Cycling - Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup: Konya - Konya Velodrome, Konya, TÃ¼rkiye - Menâ€™s Omnium - Points Race - Silver - Ashlin Barry (USA)
Ashlin Barry, shown here with one of his two silver medals from 2025 UCI Track Nations Cup, added another silver with his ride at Paris-Roubaix Juniors 2025 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Michiel Mouris (Grenke-Auto Eder) won this year's Paris-Roubaix Juniors on a solo effort in the 22nd edition of the one-day race. 

From a large chasing group of 15 riders, which hit the first lap of the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux as the Dutch rider raised his arms in celebration, Ashlin Barry (Team USA) out-kicked Mikita Babovich (Cannibal-Victorious U19 Devo) to complete the podium.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

