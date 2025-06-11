Recommended reading

George Hincapie and three other US champions set to lead new US road team in 2026

Alex Howes, Joey Rosskopf and Ty Magner confirmed for management roles on team seeking UCI ProTeam status in first season

George Hincapie, a former US Pro road national champion and Tour de France stage winner, and his brother Rich Hincapie are among a collaboration of friends who plan to make a return to the peloton in 2026 with a men's road team, with the intent to register as a UCI ProTeam for international competition.

In one week a formal announcement will confirm details about the new US men's pro road team that has input from the Hincapie duo, who last owned and operated the Continental-level Hincapie Sportswear squad in 2020. 

