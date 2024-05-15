USA National Road Championships: Artem Shmidt earns first U23 title with time trial victory

By
published

Troy Fields edges Owen Cole for silver with four-hundredths of a second separating the two

Artem Shmidt rode his first year at the Continental level with Hagens Berman Axeon in 2023
Artem Shmidt rode his first year at the Continental level with Hagens Berman Axeon in 2023 (Image credit: Hagens Berman Axeon)
Jump to:

Artem Shmidt (Hagens Berman Jayco) secured his first U23 national title Wednesday as he won the individual time trial at USA Cycling Pro Road Championships in Charleston, West Virginia. 

The 20-year-old Georgia native completed the two circuits on the flat 20.9-mile (33.7km) course in 38:52. He was a full one minute faster than Troy Fields (Team Califonia p/b Verge) and Owen Cole (UAE Team Emirates Gen Z), with Fields taking the silver medal by four-hundredths of a second. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

