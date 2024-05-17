USA National Road Championships – Gavin Hlady powers away for men's U23 criterium victory
Nathan Cusack leads bunch over the line to take second place
Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling) managed to distance his rivals to claim victory at the men's Under 23 criterium at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston.
Hlady finished six seconds ahead of the chasing bunch, with Nathan Cusack (Kelly Benefits Strategies) claiming second at the head of the group and Luca Haines (Team California P/B Verge) third.
“I spent a lot of the day just rolling some breaks and just trying to help the team out, being up the road," said Hlady in a USA Cycling media release.
"And then just at the end, I was setting up for, maybe a lead out for Brody [McDonald] and the rider from Work Hard Be Humble sent one and I just hoped straight on, rode it for half a lap, dropped him, and by then the group had just completely sat up. So, then it was just a nice little victory lap.”
The race played out on a one mile circuit, over 75 minutes. It followed on from the Junior criteriums, won by Landrie McClain and Alejandro Che, while the elite/U23 women's criterium and the elite men's criterium will play out on Friday.
Results
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling)
|1:15:32
|2
|Nathan Cusack (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|+6
|3
|Luca Haines(Team California p/b Verge)
|+6
|4
|Liam Baartman (Bear National Team)
|+6
|5
|Brody McDonald (Aevolo Cycling)
|+6
|6
|Luke Fetzer (Austin Outlaws)
|+6
|7
|Ian Williams (Expeditors)
|+6
|8
|Luke Pharis (Team Skyline)
|+6
|9
|Lucas Stierwalt (DDP Elite Cycling Team)
|+6
|10
|Samuel Smith (Bike Works p/b Fred Beans)
|+6
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
USA National Road Championships – Gavin Hlady powers away for men's U23 criterium victoryNathan Cusack leads bunch over the line to take second place
-
Long journey back to winning ways for Lotta Henttala at Vuelta a Burgos FéminasFinnish sprinter takes first victory in five years on stage 1 of the Spanish Women's WorldTour stage race
-
Taylor Knibb 'still a little shocked' with US ITT title but ready to make Olympic historyTriathlete surprises National Championship field but 'prepared well' to earn second USA Cycling women's time trial spot for Paris
-
2024 Giro d'Italia stage 13 - previewMay 17, 2024: Riccione - Cento, 179km