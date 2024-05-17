USA National Road Championships – Gavin Hlady powers away for men's U23 criterium victory

Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling) on his way to victory in the U23 men's criterium at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2024

Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling) managed to distance his rivals to claim victory at the men's Under 23 criterium at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston.

Hlady finished six seconds ahead of the chasing bunch, with Nathan Cusack (Kelly Benefits Strategies) claiming second at the head of the group and Luca Haines (Team California P/B Verge) third.

“I spent a lot of the day just rolling some breaks and just trying to help the team out, being up the road," said Hlady in a USA Cycling media release.

"And then just at the end, I was setting up for, maybe a lead out for Brody [McDonald] and the rider from Work Hard Be Humble sent one and I just hoped straight on, rode it for half a lap, dropped him, and by then the group had just completely sat up. So, then it was just a nice little victory lap.”

The race played out on a one mile circuit, over 75 minutes. It followed on from the Junior criteriums, won by Landrie McClain and Alejandro Che, while the elite/U23 women's criterium and the elite men's criterium will play out on Friday.

Results