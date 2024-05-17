USA National Road Championships – Gavin Hlady powers away for men's U23 criterium victory

By
published

Nathan Cusack leads bunch over the line to take second place

Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling) on his way to victory in the U23 men's criterium at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2024
Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling) on his way to victory in the U23 men's criterium at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2024 (Image credit: USA Cycling / SnowyMountain Photography)
Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling) managed to distance his rivals to claim victory at the men's Under 23 criterium at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston.

Hlady finished six seconds ahead of the chasing bunch, with Nathan Cusack (Kelly Benefits Strategies) claiming second at the head of the group and Luca Haines (Team California P/B Verge) third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling)1:15:32
2Nathan Cusack (Kelly Benefits Strategies)+6
3Luca Haines(Team California p/b Verge)+6
4Liam Baartman (Bear National Team)+6
5Brody McDonald (Aevolo Cycling)+6
6Luke Fetzer (Austin Outlaws)+6
7Ian Williams (Expeditors)+6
8Luke Pharis (Team Skyline)+6
9Lucas Stierwalt (DDP Elite Cycling Team)+6
10Samuel Smith (Bike Works p/b Fred Beans)+6

