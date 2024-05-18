USA National Road Championships: Alyssa Sarkisov wins junior women's road race title

Jorja Bond, Lidia Cusack round out podium in Charleston

Alyssa Sarkisov (DCVelo) wins the national championship junior women's race
Alyssa Sarkisov (DCVelo) wins the national championship junior women's race (Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Alyssa Sarkisov (DC Velo) claimed the junior women's road race title, sprinting to victory by a bike length over Jorja Bond (Boulder Junior Cycling). Sarkisov's teammate Lidia Cusack rounded out the podium after leading out the sprint.

"It feels amazing," Sarkisov told Cyclingnews. "It feels like it's not real. I keep thinking maybe I'm wrong - maybe I didn't win that like, It's just crazy!"

