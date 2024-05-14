USA National Road Championships: Ashlin Barry and Lidia Cusak win junior time trials

By
published

Barry wins first US road title ahead of David Lapierre while Cusak dominates women's 17-18 field on 16.9km route

Jump to:
Image 1 of 2
Ashlin Barry on his way to winning the 2024 men's junior 17-18 time trial national championship in Charleston, West Virginia
Ashlin Barry on his way to winning the 2024 men's junior 17-18 time trial national championship in Charleston, West Virginia(Image credit: USA Cycling / Snowy Mountain Photography)

Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) won the junior men’s 17-18 crown and Lidia Cusack (DCdevo Racing Academy) won the junior women’s 17-18 time trial title on the first day of racing at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews