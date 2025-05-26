Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Kash Adamski wins junior men's road race title

Brady Hogue second, Ashlin Barry third in Charleston

Kash Adamski wins the junior road race title at the 2025 USA Pro Road Championships
Kash Adamski wins the junior road race title at the 2025 USA Pro Road Championships (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Kash Adamski (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) secured the junior men's road race title at the USA Pro Road Championships on Sunday.  Adamski crossed the finish line just one second ahead of runner-up Brady Hogue (EF Education-ONTO) and three seconds ahead of Ashlin Barry (JEGG-SKIL-DJR).

Enzo Hincapie (EF Education-ONTO) led the eight-rider chase group, 36 seconds back, to take fourth place.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

