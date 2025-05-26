USA Pro Road Championships: Kash Adamski wins junior men's road race title
Brady Hogue second, Ashlin Barry third in Charleston
Kash Adamski (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) secured the junior men's road race title at the USA Pro Road Championships on Sunday. Adamski crossed the finish line just one second ahead of runner-up Brady Hogue (EF Education-ONTO) and three seconds ahead of Ashlin Barry (JEGG-SKIL-DJR).
Enzo Hincapie (EF Education-ONTO) led the eight-rider chase group, 36 seconds back, to take fourth place.
"I went from lap one, got a small gap with two of my great friends, and we ended up rolling with it," Adamski said in a post-race interview on Flobikes.
"We had a gap of two minutes, at one point, and we saw Ashlin coming across. I attacked at the top of the hill, dropped to one guy, and then me and Brady Hogue just rode to the line, and I got him in the end."
The junior men's field competed across six laps of a shorter 14.4km circuit featuring the Wertz climb for a total of 87km.
More to follow...
Results
