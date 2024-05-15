USA National Road Championships: Betty Hasse repeats with women U23 ITT victory

Chloe Patrick earns silver and Ella Brenneman takes bronze

Betty Hasse gets congratulations from her CCB p/b Levin Law Group teammate Ella Brenneman for winning a second U23 ITT national championship, this time in Charleston, West Virginia
Betty Hasse (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) claimed her second career U23 women’s individual time trial victory at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Wednesday. She covered the 20.9-mile (33.7km) route in downtown Charleston, West Virginia in 45:38.

Chloe Patrick (Cynisca Cycling) earned the silver medal, completing the two laps of the flat course along the Kanawha River in a time of 47:51. Another nine seconds back for the bronze was Hasse’s teammate Ella Brenneman.

