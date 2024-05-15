USA National Road Championships: Betty Hasse repeats with women U23 ITT victory

Betty Hasse gets congratulations from her CCB p/b Levin Law Group teammate Ella Brenneman for winning a second U23 ITT national championship, this time in Charleston, West Virginia

Betty Hasse (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) claimed her second career U23 women’s individual time trial victory at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Wednesday. She covered the 20.9-mile (33.7km) route in downtown Charleston, West Virginia in 45:38.

Chloe Patrick (Cynisca Cycling) earned the silver medal, completing the two laps of the flat course along the Kanawha River in a time of 47:51. Another nine seconds back for the bronze was Hasse’s teammate Ella Brenneman.

The 21-year-old New Englander set the best time at the intermediate time check and distanced all challengers on the second and final lap along the Kanawha River.

“I’m really stoked on how it went today. I felt pretty good out there, it felt like the new course was good for me where it was fairly straightforward.

"All you can do is your best on the road. It was nice to have switched it,” Hasse told Cyclingnews after the finish, finding the new venue in West Virginia to her liking after having won last year on a more rolling course in Tennessee.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling