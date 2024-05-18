USA National Road Championships: Coryn Labecki mows down breakaway to win 74th national title in criterium

Elizabeth Dixon holds on for second after 10-lap breakaway, Chloe Patrick wins under-23 title

Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) snatches the victory in the elite women's criterium
Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) snatches the victory in the elite women's criterium (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale) notched up her 74th national title, coming out of the last turn in the downtown Charleston, West Virginia course like a rocket, sprinting past solo breakaway rider Elizabeth Dixon (Fount Cycling) just before the finish line.

"I just had to stay a little patient - she was right in front of us, so we could see her the whole time," Labecki said. "I think a bit of luck worked in my favour, and I just went immediately out of the last corner because she was still winning off the front solo."

RankRider (Team)Time
1Coryn Labecki (EF Education - Cannondale)01:15:14
2Elizabeth Dixon (Fount Cycling Guild)0:00:00
3Kendall Ryan (L39ion of los Angeles)0:00:00
4Skylar Schneider (Miami Blazers)0:00:00
5Lily Williams (Human Powered Health)0:00:00
6Chloe Patrick (Cynisca Cycling)0:00:04
7Shayna Powless (DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:04
8Marielle Coy (La Sweat Racing)0:00:04
9Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge Racing)0:00:04
10Katherine Sarkisov (Cynisca Cycling)0:00:04
11Taylor Kuyk-White (Team Goldman Sachs ETF's Racing)0:00:04
12Minori Minagawa (Fount Cycling Guild)0:00:04
13Andrea Cyr (Team Goldman Sachs ETF's Racing)0:00:04
14Elizabeth Gunsalus (Ccb p/b Levine law Group)0:00:04
15Alexis Magner (L39ion of los Angeles)0:00:04
16Brittany Parffrey (Velocious Sport)0:00:04
17Cassidy Hickey (Ccb p/b Levine law Group)0:00:04
18Katherine Rusch (Ccb p/b Levine law Group)0:00:04
19Chloe Mauvais (Monarch Racing)0:00:04
20Rebecca Lang0:00:08
21Nicole Steinmetz (Cynisca Cycling)0:00:09
22Katherine Seiler (Ccb p/b Levine law Group)0:00:09
23Elizabeth Harden (Work Hard be Humble)0:00:10
24Holly Breck (DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:12
25Edwards, Tess ivy Eleanor (Cynisca Cycling)0:00:26
26Betty Hasse (Ccb p/b Levine law Group)0:00:26
27Kathryn Aman (United Cycling)0:00:26
28Ellexi Snover (Fount Cycling Guild)0:00:35
29Madeline Wayman (Kingdom Elite Racing)0:00:40
30Ella Sabo (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24)0:00:58
31Aubrey Drummond (Goldman Sachs ETF's Racing)0:00:58
32Sabrina Hayes (Ccb p/b Levine law Group)0:00:58
33Kaia Schmid (Liv Alula Jayco)0:00:58
34Cheyenne Noble (Orion Racing)0:00:58
35Claire Windsor (Cynisca Cycling)0:00:58
36Cara O'Neill (Cynisca Cycling)0:00:58
37Samantha Schneider (Miami Blazers)0:01:08
38Christina Gokey-Smith (Matrix Cycling p/b Bike Mart)0:01:11
39Ella Brenneman (Ccb p/b Levine law Group)0:01:33
40Stephanie Halamek (Team Goldman Sachs ETFs Racing)0:01:55
41Katherine Lin (Road Crew Coffee Racing)0:01:55
42Olivia Cummins (DNA Pro Cycling)0:02:07
43Catherine Guentert (Orion Racing)0:02:11
44Lauren Zoerner0:02:11
45Gabriella Dixon (Kingdom Elite Racing)0:02:11
46Danielle Audino (Fount Cycling Guild)0:02:11
47Julianna Rutecki (Bike Works p/b Fred Beans)0:02:11
48Elizabeth Grier (Ccb p/b Levine law Group)0:02:11
49Katerina Gregoriou (Fount Cycling Guild)0:02:11
50Claire Kudlata (Monarch Racing)0:02:11
51Mia Scarlato (La Sweat Racing)0:02:11
52Monica Merced (La Sweat Racing)0:02:11
53Leigh Dukeman (United Cycling)0:02:11
54Mackenzie Marcinko (Keystone Racing p/b wav Chiropractic)0:02:11
55Alison Merner (Orion Racing)0:02:11
56Megan Lester (Apex Cycling Team)0:02:11
57Carlie Cooper (Work Hard be Humble)0:02:11
58Valentina Hernandez (Kingdom Elite Racing)0:02:11
59Ashley Davis (Velocious Sport)0:02:11
DNFMaeghan Easler (DNA Pro Cycling)Row 59 - Cell 2
DNFHeather Fischer (DNA Pro Cycling)Row 60 - Cell 2
DNFKimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling)Row 61 - Cell 2
DNFMakayla Macpherson (DNA Pro Cycling)Row 62 - Cell 2
DNFRuth Edwards (Human Powered Health)Row 63 - Cell 2
DNFGalen Bolard (Competitive Edge Racing)Row 64 - Cell 2
DNFMarjorie Rinaldo (Fount Cycling Guild)Row 65 - Cell 2
DNFShannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)Row 66 - Cell 2
DNFRegina Doty (La Sweat Racing)Row 67 - Cell 2
DNFAshley Weaver (La Sweat Racing)Row 68 - Cell 2
DNFSara Youmans (Orion Racing)Row 69 - Cell 2
DNFOlivia Reeve (United Cycling)Row 70 - Cell 2
DNFGillian Bennett (Butcherbox Cycling p/b Look)Row 71 - Cell 2
DNFMegan Sybeldon (Work Hard be Humble)Row 72 - Cell 2
DNSAllison Mrugal (Cynisca Cycling)Row 73 - Cell 2
DNSIsabella Rich (Competitive Edge Racing)Row 74 - Cell 2
DNSMichelle Howe (Saturday)Row 75 - Cell 2

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

