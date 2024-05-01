USA Cycling Pro Road Championships Past Winners

History of US pro nationals 1985-2023

Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) wears the gold medal from the women's elite race at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2021

The gold medal and champion's jersey from USA Cycling Pro Road Championships  (Image credit: Patrick Daly)

Past Winners

Elite men's pro road race
YearRider Name
1985Eric Heiden
1986Thomas Prehn
1987Tom Schuler
1988Ron Kiefel
1989Greg Oravetz
1990Kurt Stockton
1991Davis Phinney
1992Bart Bowen
1993Lance Armstrong
1994Steve Hegg
1995Norman Alvis
1996Eddy Gragus
1997Bart Bowen
1998George Hincapie
1999Marty Jemison
2000Fred Rodriguez
2001Fred Rodriguez
2002Chann McRae
2003Mark McCormack
2004Fred Rodriguez
2005Chris Wherry
2006George Hincapie
2007Levi Leipheimer
2008Tyler Hamilton
2009George Hincapie
2010Ben King
2011Matthew Busche
2012Timmy Duggan
2013Fred Rodriguez
2014Eric Marcotte
2015Matthew Busche
2016Greg Daniel
2017Larry Warbasse
2018Jonathan Brown
2019Alex Howes
2020race cancelled
2021Joey Rosskopf
2022Kyle Murphy
2023Quinn Simmons
Elite women's pro road race
YearRider Name
1966Audrey McElmury
1967Nancy Burghart
1968Nancy Burghart
1969Donna Tobias
1970Audrey McElmury
1971Mary Jane Reoch
1972Debbie Bradley
1973Eileen Brennan
1974Jane Robinson
1975Linda Stein
1976Connie Carpenter
1977Connie Carpenter
1978Barbara Hintzen
1979Connie Carpenter
1980Beth Heiden
1981Connie Carpenter
1982Sue Novara
1983Rebecca Twigg
1984Rebecca Daughton
1985Rebecca Daughton
1986Katrin Tobin
1987Janelle Parks
1988Inga Thompson
1989Juliana Furtado
1990Ruthie Matthes
1991Inga Thompson
1992Jeanne Golay
1993Inga Thompson
1994Jeanne Golay
1995Jeanne Golay
1996Deirdre Demet-Barry
1997Louisa Jenkins
1998Pamela Schuster
1999Mari Holden
2000Nicole Freedman
2001Kimberly Bruckner Baldwin
2002Jessica Phillips
2004Kristin Armstrong
2005Katheryn Curi Mattis
2006Kristin Armstrong
2007Mara Abbott
2008Brooke Miller
2009Meredith Miller
2010Mara Abbott
2011Robin Farina
2012Megan Guarnier
2013Jade Wilcoxson
2014Alison Powers
2015Megan Guarnier
2016Megan Guarnier
2017Amber Neben
2018Coryn Rivera
2019Ruth Winder
2020race cancelled
2021Lauren Stephens
2022Emma Langley
2023Chloe Dygert
Elite men's pro time trial
YearRider Name
1975Wayne Stetina
1976John Howard
1977Paul Deem
1978Andrew Weaver
1979Andrew Weaver
1980Tom Doughty
1981Tom Doughty
1982Andrew Weaver
1983Ron Kiefel
1984Thurlow Rogers
1985Kent Bostick
1986Karl Maxon
1987Norman Alvis
1988John Frey
1989Nathan Sheafor
1990Steve Hegg
1991Kent Bostick
1992John Stenner
1993Scott Mercier
1994Clay Moseley
1995Steve Hegg
1996Steve Hegg
1997Jonathan Vaughters
1998Dylan Casey
1999Levi Leipheimer
2000Adham Sbeih
2001Trent Klasna
2002Dylan Casey
2003Chris Baldwin
2004John Lieswyn
2005Chris Baldwin
2006David Zabriskie
2007David Zabriskie
2008David Zabriskie
2009David Zabriskie
2010Taylor Phinney
2011David Zabriskie
2012David Zabriskie
2013Tom Zirbel
2014Taylor Phinney
2015Andrew Talansky
2016Taylor Phinney
2017Joey Rosskopf
2018Joey Rosskopf
2019Ian Garrison
2020race cancelled
2021Lawson Craddock
2022Lawson Craddock
2023Brandon McNulty
Elite women's pro time trial
YearRider Name
1975Mary Jane Reoch
1976Lyn Lemaire
1977Lyn Lemaire
1978Esther Salmi
1979Beth Heiden
1980Beth Heiden
1981Connie Carpenter
1982Rebecca Twigg
1983Cindy Olavarri
1984Patti Cashman
1985Elizabeth Larsen
1986Jane Marshall
1987Inga Benedict
1988Phyllis Hines
1989Jeanne Golay
1990Inga Thompson
1991Inga Thompson
1992Jeanne Golay
1993Rebecca Twigg
1994Rebecca Twigg
1995Mari Holden
1996Mari Holden
1997Elizabeth Emery
1998Mari Holden
1999Mari Holden
2000Mari Holden
2001Kimberly Bruckner Baldwin
2002Kimberly Bruckner Baldwin
2003Kimberly Bruckner Baldwin
2004Christine Thorburn
2005Kristin Armstrong
2006Kristin Armstrong
2007Kristin Armstrong
2008Alison Powers
2009Jessica Phillips
2010Evelyn Stevens
2011Evelyn Stevens
2012Amber Neben
2013Carmen Small
2014Alison Powers
2015Kristin Armstrong
2016Carmen Small
2017Amber Neben
2018Amber Neben
2019Amber Neben
2020race cancelled
2021Chloe Dygert
2022Leah Thomas
2023Chloe Dygert
Elite men's pro criterium
YearRider Name
1980David Ware
1981Tom Schuler
1982John Eustice
1983John Eustice
1988John Tomac
1990Jim Copeland
1991Greg Oravetz
1992Mike McCarthy
1993Mike Engelman
1994Dave McCook
1995Frank McCormack
1996Frank McCormack
1997Jonas Carney
1998Chann McRae
1999Antonio Cruz
2000Derek Bouchard-Hall
2001Kirk O'Bee
2002Kevin Monahan
2003Kevin Monahan
2004Jonas Carney
2005Tyler Farrar
2006Brad Huff
2007Shawn Milne
2008Rahsaan Bahati
2009John Murphy
2010Daniel Holloway
2011Eric Young
2012Ken Hanson
2013Eric Young
2014John Murphy
2015Eric Marcotte
2016Brad Huff
2017Travis McCabe
2018Ty Magner
2019Travis McCabe
2020race cancelled
2021Luke Lamperti
2022Luke Lamperti
2023Luke Lamperti
Elite women's pro criterium
YearRider Name
2002Tina Pic
2003Tina Pic
2004Tina Pic
2005Tina Pic
2006Jennifer McRae
2007Tina Pic
2008Brooke Miller
2009Tina Pic
2010Shelley Olds
2011Theresa Cliff-Ryan
2012Theresa Cliff-Ryan
2013Alison Powers
2014Coryn Rivera
2015Kendall Ryan
2016Lauren Tamayo
2017Erica Allar
2018Leigh Ann Ganzar
2019Emma White
2020race cancelled
2021Kendall Ryan
2022Kendall Ryan
2023Coryn Labecki

Cyclingnews

