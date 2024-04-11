Ashlin Barry pursues family racing tradition, 2028 Olympics already a goal

By Jackie Tyson
Introducing the 17-year-old earns top 10 at Paris-Roubaix Juniors as newest member of USA Cycling's junior programme

Ashlin Barry racing 2024 Paris-Roubaix Juniors, where he finished seventh
Ashlin Barry racing 2024 Paris-Roubaix Juniors, where he finished seventh (Image credit: Thomas Maheux)

Does the name Barry ring a bell in the racing memory bank? Olympians Michael Barry and Deirdre “Dede” Demet-Barry were very successful road cyclists in their prime, but now they focus on handing the legacy of racing to a rising junior star, son Ashlin Barry. 

The 17-year-old now races for the EF Education-ONTO development team and has been selected to represent national teams for Canada and the USA, as he has dual citizenship. He is making himself very much at home on the highest step of podiums as a junior while remaining low-key about his last name.

Ashlin Barry trains on the Roubaix velodrome two days before his inaugural junior race
(Image credit: Ashlin Barry / USA Cycling)

