Unbound Gravel 200 live coverage draws more than 300,000 views in 50 countries

A Life Time media motorbike trails a PAS Racing rider at Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Life Time)
The numbers are in and cycling fans responded in a big way to a seven-hour live broadcast of Unbound Gravel 200, provided for free on the Life Time YouTube channel.

Life Time reported that 185,000 unique viewers tuned in for the groundbreaking live coverage of the 200-mile race, which began approximately four hours after the elite fields took the course. The footage received more than 332,000 views in 50 countries across the weekend.

