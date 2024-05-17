USA National Road Championships: Landrie McClain and Alejandro Che win junior criterium races
Alyssa Sarkisov, Bridget Ciambotti complete women's podium; Ashlin Barry, Eneas Caden Freyre round out men's top three
Landrie Mclain (Walmart Oz Development) and Alejandro Che (Hot Tubes Development) won the Junior 17-18 criterium titles at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, with both claiming victory in a bunch sprint.
Che claimed the junior men's victory ahead of time trial champion Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) and Eneas Caden Freyre (Kelly Benefits Strategies). While it was all together in the final lap, it had been a charged 60-minute race.
"Oh, it was crazy! It was Hot Tubes versus EF, and there were fireworks going on everywhere," said Che in a USA Cycling media release. "But in the end, all the cards ended up where they were supposed to be, and it ended up happening how it was supposed to happen. It was perfect.”
It was a close battle between Mclain and Alyssa Sarkisov (dcdevo Racing Academy) in the 45-minute junior women's criterium, where dcdevo Racing Academy had launched several attacks.
“It feels amazing to win," said Mclain. "Honestly, I'm just so blessed to be able to be here and I thank my parents 100% for their support and I'm just so happy they came here with me. The race was so much fun. It was fast and technical with the mindset where you had to think about where everybody was. I enjoyed it so much!"
Bridget Ciambotti (Twenty24 Aevolo) came third.
The races were on a one-mile, six-corner circuit, taking place ahead of the U23 men's criterium, won by Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling). The elite/U23 women's criterium and the elite men's criterium will be held on Friday evening on the same downtown circuit.
Junior Men Criterium Results
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Alejandro Che (Hot Tubes Development)
|1:00:24
|2
|Ashlin Barry (EF Education-Onto)
|+0
|3
|Eneas Caden Freyre (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|+0
|4
|Nolan Church (Miller School of Albemarle)
|+0
|5
|Luke Harris (Kingdom Elite Racing)
|+0
|6
|Otis Engel (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|+0
|7
|Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|+0
|8
|Presley Evans (EF Education-Onto)
|+0
|9
|Jade Rhode (Velosport Cycling)
|+0
|10
|Zach Martinez (Velosport Cycling)
|+0
Junior Women Criterium Results
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Landrie Mclain (BMC/Walmart Oz Development)
|45:27
|2
|Alyssa Sarkisov (dcdevo Racing Academy)
|+0
|3
|Bridget Ciambotti (Twenty24 Aevolo)
|+0
|4
|Sara Shannon (Matrix Cycling p/b Bike Mart)
|+0
|5
|Lidia Cusack (dcdevo Racing Academy)
|+0
|6
|Haylee Johnson (Competitive Edge Racing)
|+0
|7
|Jorja Bond (Boulder Junior Cycling Club)
|+0
|8
|Isabelle Jensen (Miller School of Albemarle)
|+0
|9
|Alexis Jaramillo (Fount Cycling Guild)
|+0
|10
|Maize Wimbush (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24 Junior Devo)
|+0
