USA National Road Championships: Landrie McClain and Alejandro Che win junior criterium races

Alyssa Sarkisov, Bridget Ciambotti complete women's podium; Ashlin Barry, Eneas Caden Freyre round out men's top three

Landrie Mclain (Walmart Oz Development) took the top step of the women's junior 17-18 podium for winning the criterium at Road Nats on May 16, 2024
Landrie Mclain (Walmart Oz Development) and Alejandro Che (Hot Tubes Development) won the Junior 17-18 criterium titles at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, with both claiming victory in a bunch sprint.

PositionRiderTime
1Alejandro Che (Hot Tubes Development)1:00:24
2Ashlin Barry (EF Education-Onto)+0
3Eneas Caden Freyre (Kelly Benefits Strategies)+0
4Nolan Church (Miller School of Albemarle)+0
5Luke Harris (Kingdom Elite Racing)+0
6Otis Engel (Kelly Benefits Strategies)+0
7Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (Kelly Benefits Strategies)+0
8Presley Evans (EF Education-Onto)+0
9Jade Rhode (Velosport Cycling)+0
10Zach Martinez (Velosport Cycling)+0
PositionRiderTime
1Landrie Mclain (BMC/Walmart Oz Development)45:27
2Alyssa Sarkisov (dcdevo Racing Academy)+0
3Bridget Ciambotti (Twenty24 Aevolo)+0
4Sara Shannon (Matrix Cycling p/b Bike Mart)+0
5Lidia Cusack (dcdevo Racing Academy)+0
6Haylee Johnson (Competitive Edge Racing)+0
7Jorja Bond (Boulder Junior Cycling Club)+0
8Isabelle Jensen (Miller School of Albemarle)+0
9Alexis Jaramillo (Fount Cycling Guild)+0
10Maize Wimbush (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24 Junior Devo)+0

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

