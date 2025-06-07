Recommended reading

Tour of Slovenia: Kyrylo Tsarenko wins stage 4 from early breakaway, Anders Halland Johannessen moves into race lead

Ukranian rider survives up final ascent to Golta, with group of favourites battling it out for the overall lead behind

Ukraine's Kyrylo Tsarenko (Solution Tech - Vini Fantini) claimed the biggest win of his life on stage 4 of the Tour of Slovenia, surviving a brutal day in the early breakaway to conquer the climb to Golte.

Also a member of the early move of six, who got away and built a big lead out of the stage start in Maribor, Samuele Zoccarato (Polti VisitMalta) finished second up the stinging, steep 13km climb, just 28 seconds behind Tsarenko at the line.

