Giro d'Italia GC standings – Who is leading the race after stage 1?

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Paul Magnier dons the first pink jersey after winning stage 1 in Nessebar

Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia
Paul Magnier leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The opening stage of the Giro d'Italia ended with a crash blocking most of the peloton just before the line, but of the few riders who avoided the wreck, Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) proved to be the quickest.

The young Frenchman leapt off the wheel of Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) to snatch the stage win and first lead of the Giro d'Italia general classification. He will wear the coveted maglia rosa on stage 2.

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António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) grabbed a two-second bonus in the Red Bull KM and is sixth in the GC standings at eight seconds.

Giro d'Italia current GC standings

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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