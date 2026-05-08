Giro d'Italia GC standings – Who is leading the race after stage 1?
Paul Magnier dons the first pink jersey after winning stage 1 in Nessebar
The opening stage of the Giro d'Italia ended with a crash blocking most of the peloton just before the line, but of the few riders who avoided the wreck, Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) proved to be the quickest.
The young Frenchman leapt off the wheel of Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) to snatch the stage win and first lead of the Giro d'Italia general classification. He will wear the coveted maglia rosa on stage 2.
Thanks to the time bonus for the stage win, Magnier leads Andresen by four seconds.
Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber), who claimed the maximum time bonus from the day's breakaway in the Red Bull Kilometre, is third at four seconds.
Ethan Vernon (NSN) is also six seconds down in fourth place with the other breakaway rider, Diego Sevilla (Polti VisitMalta) on the same time in fifth thanks to his time bonus.
António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) grabbed a two-second bonus in the Red Bull KM and is sixth in the GC standings at eight seconds.
The rest of the peloton is 10 seconds behind Magnier, with Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), fourth in the sprint, now seventh.
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Madis Mihkels (EF Education-EasyPost), Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) and Pascal Ackermann (Jayco-AlUla) round out the top 10.
The GC standings should get quite a shake-up on stage 2 as a late category 3 climb and an uphill finish could eliminate some of the fast men from contention.
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Giro d'Italia current GC standings
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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